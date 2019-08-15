Winston Gates by Harry Winston: jewels that carry a positive message of a prosperous future.

Beyond the gates, discover what awaits…Deep symbolism meets an elegant fine jewelry design featuring lucky diamond rosettes.

Open the doors to whatever you may wish for.

American luxury jeweler and producer of Swiss timepieces Harry Winston is opening the gates to a world of endless sparkling possibilities with jewels that carry a positive message of a prosperous future. With a striking resemblance with Dior Rose de Vents lucky charm line, Winston Gates by Harry Winston is a contemporary collection of diamond jewelry featuring a symbolic rosette set in platinum, yellow gold, or rose gold. The

The designs meant to shine at any occasion, day or night.

The new collection includes diamond rings, bracelets, pendants, and earrings adorned with a symbolic rosette motif “that serves as the bejeweled gateway to a world of brilliance beyond compare.”

Representing opportunity, good fortune, and new beginnings, the meaningful floral motif was chosen by Harry Winston’s founder to serve as the entryway hallmark to his now iconic New York Salon at 718 Fifth Avenue, home to rare jewels of the world.

Providing undeniable symbolism in fine jewelry designs that are unmistakably Winston, all pieces sparkle with rare diamonds set to embellish a perfectly sculpted 10-petaled rosette rendered in platinum, 18k yellow or rose golrare jewels.

This summer, the jewelry house also unveiled the Premier Lotus Automatic 31mm watch for ladies and the Ocean Biretrograde Automatic 36mm timepiece.

Harry Winston Premier Lotus Automatic 31mm features a dynamic floral sculpture rising from the pearly waters of the dial. Recalling different chapters in the scintillating history of the House of Harry Winston, the majestic petals of the lotus flower dazzle with their color, light and volume.

With a sea of vibrant colors, mother-of-pearl and a refreshing splash of diamonds, the Ocean Biretrograde Automatic 36mm timepiece is the perfect summer accessory.