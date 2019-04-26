Dior Rose de Vents and Reine Des Abeilles 2019: sensual new creations with ultra fine, delicate line

These collectible lucky charms by Victoire de Castellane, Artistic Director of Dior Joaillerie, are to be held close, like preciously guarded secrets.

This Summer, Victoire de Castellane’s collections of jewelry and timepieces for Dior are blossoming with everyday jewels based on Monsieur Dior’s favorite things, like roses and his lucky star. First introduced in 2003, the ‘La D de Dior’ watch revisits the allure of wearing your man’s watch in a design with sleek, 70s-inspired lines, in gold with diamonds and colored stones.

Continuing on its dream odyssey on the four winds, the Rose des vents collection by Victoire de Castellane features a range of sensual new creations with ultra fine, delicate lines. Yellow gold and diamond hoops embellished with mother-of-pearl or malachite interplay with the line’s emblematic necklaces and bracelets, while precious hand jewelry pieces enhance each gesture with delicacy.



The Dior Grand Soir Reine Des Abeilles No 10

The Dior Grand Soir collection welcomes a new series honoring the bee, the queen of the gardens Christian Dior so loved.

The bee, one of the codes inherited from Dior’s founding couturier, alights gently on exceptional new watch creations in the Dior Grand Soir collection, such as the Reine des Abeilles n°10 watch. This iconic creation comes clad in white, rose and yellow gold, diamonds and Tsavorite garnets, as well as pink, yellow and orange sapphires. Embellished with precious stones and iridescent materials, its wings move, offering a sublime ethereal spectacle, to majestic effect. Fitted with a quartz movement and adjustment corrector, this unique piece nestles in a sparkling hive of a case made of white gold and diamond pavé.