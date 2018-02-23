BIGLI’s flagship collection MINI SWEETY offers delightful cabochon cuts in over 49 colors in different dimensions and shapes, all obtained through the process of clever superposition.

Two shapes and two sizes, or even three for the rings, Bigli Mini Sweety collection is getting bigger and bigger. Just replace one colour in a trio of rings and Mini Sweety immediately looks completely different. They combine perfectly with designs featuring a pavé setting or with arabesque motifs.

Whatever we call them, the delightful jewellery collection by the Belgian high-end brand Bigli is a treat for the senses. An even larger range of colours and incredible effects: the smooth and gentle, round or triangular cabochons of the Mini Sweeties offer you a palette of 49 shades. All 100% natural, 100 % mineral. The rings, earrings and pendants are produced with the greatest care in 18-carat gold with the best quality diamonds and precious stones.

49 Colours of Bigli Mini Sweety

Laurence Aerens and Thierry Spitaels have always dreamed of being able to offer every woman her ‘own’ piece. An individual talisman which is entirely unique due to the interplay of materials. In order to extend the range of colours for the mini sweeties, Bigli uses an age-old technique favoured by Italian gem workers layering. Precious stones are carefully placed in layers on top of each other, in order to create completely new fascinating colours. Subtle or very intense, velvety or with a lot of depth.

MINI SWEETY rings are priced from € 1460. The MINI SWEETY line also includes pendants, earrings and bracelets.

BIGLI CHLOÉ is a wonderful tribute to the female spirit, to resilience and generosity.

Last year, the The Belgian brand BIGLI celebrated 20 years in business. BIGLI launched also a new line called Bigli CHLOÉ.

Laurence Aerens, the woman behind Belgian jewellery brand BIGLI, got her inspiration for the new CHLOÉ collection from the atmosphere of the seventies, the years of her own youth.She named the collection after her youngest daughter because with Chloé she wants to tell a story about mothers and daughters. The round, explosive and irregular shapes are a reference to the unpredictable and unexpected nature of life itself.

CHLOÉ is a wonderful tribute to the female spirit, to resilience and generosity.

The CHLOÉ rings are available in three variations: A combination of stones in sparkling white: the rutilized Quartz Moonshine; A combination of stones in mysterious black: the Rutile in the Dark; A combination of stones in sparkling green: the Green Lemon.

The unexpected colours are the result of an ingenious superposition of different gems, including rutilized quartz, pearl, onyx and agate.

CHLOÉ rings are priced from € 3060. The CHLOÉ line also includes a pendant and earrings. The entire line is available in 18K pink, white and yellow gold.



BIGLI MINI CHLOE – The more modestly sized pendants just want to be someone’s talisman

As the name suggests Mini Chloé is the small version of the Chloé line which was released on the occasion of BIGLI’s 20th anniversary.The same round irregular shapes of the gems in cabochon cut. The same source of inspiration. The same curves; but with reduced volumes so they can be worn together. The rings exist in 2 sizes and organically fit together like a puzzle.

For the 2018 spring, Bigli comes out with surprising gem combinations Rock Crystal Blues and Soft Coral, with coral and turquoise in a starring role.

Let’s not forget about the MINI WAVES

Last autumn Thierry and Laurence (the founders of the brand) are launching their new pavé line, the Mini WAVES. The new 2018 collection is a sequel of BIGLI’s WAVES from 2007. The Mini WAVES have the same undulating shape which intensifies the reflection of the diamonds. They are smaller and therefore perfectly suitable to combine on one finger, but of course they are also splendid as a single piece of jewellery.