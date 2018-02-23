The first Shanghai Tang collection designed by Massimiliano Giornetti, Fall/Winter 2018-2019, was presented at Milano moda Donna, on Wednesday 21 February, at Palazzo Serbelloni, a Neoclassical palace in Milan.

Following the success of the first capsule collection created for the Hong Kong high-end fashion brand as Project Supervisor, this new position confirms the role of Massimiliano Giornetti as the style guide for the various branches of the high-end fashion brand, today owned jointly by the Hong Kong Private Equity fund Cassia Investments and the Italian businessman Alessandro Bastagli, who is also its Executive Chairman.

“I have taken up this challenge because China is definitely a future that is already here and Shanghai Tang is the first real Chinese luxury brand that manages to communicate on a global level,” said Massimiliano Giornetti.

“I like the idea of really getting into the cultural roots of a great country and a civilisation that dates back thousands of years, translating style and semantic codes in a radically contemporary way. I have always collected Chinese art, from textiles to rugs, through to porcelain and bronze ware from different dynasties. They are an inherent part of my curiosity and my imagination.”

The new Chinese generations are proudly rediscovering their history, teaming it with intense modernity. They are our ideal consumers. The contamination of diverse and complementary DNA, western and Asian, forms the basis for a completely unexpected expressive territory with a thousand sources of inspiration and possibilities.

“For me, this recently undertaken adventure is an opportunity for study and professional growth, one that opens up further scenarios and dimensions. I am backed in this undertaking by six years in Creative Management at Ferragamo,” added Giornetti.

“Since I left the Florentine fashion house in 2016, I have had a broad-scope personal project in the pipeline, which is now being further enriched thanks to this experience that encompasses two worlds.”

“I chose Massimiliano Giornetti on the wave of the professional esteem I feel for him, but perhaps even more so for the many affinities that bind us “, says Alessandro Bastagli. “Massimiliano is not only that formidable fashion man that everyone knows, but a personality with varied cultural interests and a passionate collector, just like me, who for years have been collecting ancient books that I research all over the world. His knowledge of the roots, historical heritage and Chinese imagination of yesterday and today is surprising. In my opinion, he was able to bring out the best of many inspirations and artistic suggestions, translating their meaning into a strong key of modernity and creative dynamism”.

images: shanghaitang.com