Jardin de Verre. Murano glass is, of course, the one and only protagonist

Murano glass is very decorative, evocative, and precious. La Murrina’s L’Amour is a new collection dedicated to love and to passion for beautiful, timeless creations from glass. L’Amour and its ranges explore different areas and diverse types of creations ranging from furniture to jewelry, accessories and distinctive display solutions. Murano glass is, of course, the one and only protagonist.

The Jardin de Verre line by Alessandro La Spada features dreamlike pieces blending design with art. This artistic glass garden tells her unique tale now enhanced with the new hummingbirds decoration and embellished by LED light source.

The collection is the tale of a nineteenth century English Doctor, Nathaniel B. Ward. who was passionate about botany. Observing the metamorphosis of a chrysalis closed in a jar with a handful of earth, Ward discovered that seeds and spores not only germinate but survive for years.

His observation led to so called “Wardian Cases”, true ecosystems which allowed transportation of plants and flowers and became decorative features in houses of that era.

The chandelier, as well as the wall lamps, bases and table lamps in the Jardin de Verre collection reproduce the most beautiful bell shape of Wardian cases and enclose three different items made from glass. The complexity and sheer beauty of the glass objects are a declaration of the skill and art of the Murano Masters: the desert plants with curved leaves; the delicate, graceful butterflies sitting on fine branches; the notched cup of bell and its precious clapper.

The future owner of these objects can compose and alternate the subjects to obtain a totally customized object. An overall embellishing touch is given by cartridge shaped arms to support the bell.

The arms are crafted with spiral streaks which can only be executed by exceptionally talented Glass Masters. The unusual delicate, subtle colour palette – honey, amethyst, periwinkle and crystal combined with the bright gold of the metal elements – lend a decidedly dreamlike atmosphere to the collection.

la murrina showroom renovation – A new restyling to communicate a victory over the time

La Murrina presented its renovated showroom in Turate, at the headquarters of the company specialized in the handmade Murano blown glassproducts. 1500 square meters of “open space”were created as an emotional area where you can discover new products and re-experience all the past collections in a clear and rational display.

Guests are welcomed in the entrance hall with black walls from which you can see in perspective the exhibition area. At the entrance, two

important projects with a visual and emotional impact: Belle Époque and Eva, which had a great success during the last edition of Euroluce 2017.

Belle Époque is a collection of chandeliers, designed by Adriana Lohmann. The name evokes the magnificent lighting, geometrical and irregular at the same time, which were used in the past to decorate the spaces, the hotels and the luxury yachts during the period of “beau vivre”.

Eva is more dramatic and sensual. The project is realized by Federico Visani who chose the emerald colour, the colour of a strong personality, together with the white of the calla flower, to express the courage and the sensibility of the reflections of the material.In the interior spaces, the presentation of La Murrina’s collections, is based on the succession of partitions in different colours, white and dove grey which emphasise the shapes and the reflections of the showed products.

A corner in the showroom is reserved to the presentation of the collection ROBERTO CAVALLI MURANO LUXURY GLASS, where the formal and chromatic idea of the designer is translated to precious objects realized with the mastery of the artisans from Murano.