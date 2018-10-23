Top cars to drive next year. Except one, which is already sold out

The cars that bring something new to the table.

Top automotive manufacturers are never content to just make better cars. On their journey to electrification and autonomous vehicles, the car producers are unveiling the drive of the future at every major auto show. The recent Paris Motor Show (4 October to 14 October, 2018), the world’s busiest auto event, was a new step towards this new exciting era in automotive design.

The mobile lounges like Renault’s EZ-ULTIMO robo-vehicle concept can extend the luxury travel experience of a hotel, or a resort. The passengers can truly enjoy the journey in a space equipped with all the comfort and services needed to either relax with a promo from sugarhouse or concentrate on the next business meeting. Re-inventing Life on Board and the travel time, users will seek more enriched on-board experiences. The realist immersive experience which combines personalized premium content, multi-media experiences and mobility are turning travel time and even waiting time into the most enjoyable experience.

Fiercely fashionable, the new cars are designed for modern drivers, offering plenty of technology, fun, storage and everything you need for your multiple digital devices. They have rapidly become hubs for innovation, not only showcasing this technology but inserting it into everyday life.

Take a look at these personal oases on the road presented at Mondial de L’Auto Paris, one of the biggest events of the motoring calendar.

BMW 8 Series Coupé – BMW’s new flagship luxury Coupé

Genuine luxury meets racetrack performance in the new BMW 8 Series Coupé, a “very clean, very modern” model boosting the most advanced digital user interface. According to BMW Group, the Coupé will be followed by the Convertible and Gran Coupé in 2019, and there’s great news for M fans – all of these will be offered as M models.

Mercedes-Benz came with no fewer than five new models at the 2018 Mondial de l’Auto Paris. The line-up underlines that Mercedes-Benz wants to offer a perfect match for every driver: electric vehicles, EQC, the expanded compact range and with the best SUV the company has ever built. The new GLE is smart, perceptive – and of course, it’ s a beauty. The highlights include hydro-pneumatic, active suspension available for the first time in combination with the new air suspension. Another highlight of the premium SUV is the further-developed driver assistance systems.

2019 Audi Q3 – a compact SUV with outstanding everyday utility

The new Driver-oriented and sporty Audi Q3 is a family SUV featuring a digital cockpit and a large MMI touch response. Smart infotainment and clever assist systems are the highlights of this new car. Audi has done away with the analog instruments. The Audi connect portfolio is included as standard with the top-of-the-line infotainment system. “Audi connect” also includes media streaming, online news, access to social media account and to the e-mail inbox. A Wi-Fi hotspot for the passengers’ mobile devices is also fitted onboard. As an option, the customer can add on data packages conveniently from the car.

At the Paris Auto Show, the Ingolstadt-based carmaker announced another world premiere – the new evolution of the $460,000 Audi R8 LMS for customer racing.

Infiniti Project Black S Prototype – The body of a coupe and heart of a race car.

Situated at the very top end of electrification powertrain solutions, Infiniti Project Black S Prototype is a carbon fiber beast based on the Q60 sports coupe. Formula 1 racing technology is used for this 3-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 gasoline engine with a dual-hybrid energy recovery system. Developed together with the Renault Sport Formula One Team, the dual-hybrid powertrain prototype generates 420 kW… this is the equivalent to 563 hp or 571 ps. The new dual hybrid Energy Recovery System is harvesting both kinetic and heat energy. The system helps deliver instant electric torque and lag-free acceleration alongside the turbo-charged V6 internal combustion engine.

2019 BMW 3 Series – BMW’s Ultimate Driving Machine

The seventh generation of the iconic sports sedan is coming with a new generation of design, suspensions, engines and technology. 330i and 330i xDrive will go on sale on March 2019, while M340i and M340i xDrive Sedans will arrive in Spring 2019. The car’s architecture enables connectivity features such as Intelligent Personal Assistant. According to Motor1, 2019 BMW 3 Series is arguably one of the most important debuts at this year’s Paris Motor Show.

Mercedes-AMG One Show Car – the absolute top-of-the-line model

With the aim to bring Formula 1 hybrid technology to the road, Mercedes-AMG ONE hypercar takes your breath away with a powertrain consisting of one turbocharged engine and four electric motors. The show car produces over 1.000HP and will reach top speeds beyond 350 km/h. To present the new jewel, Mercedes-AMG designed a custom-built trailer with extendable sides. This mobile showroom entitled “The Future of Driving Performance” showcases the latest status of the hypercar, including a chance to sit in the cockpit, along with a demonstration of the individual equipment options.

Ferrari Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 retro-inspired roadsters – a magnet for the crowds

First of new Icona special-series, Ferrari’s new models made entirely from lightweight carbon-fibre are inspired by legendary Ferrari Sports cars of the past. This interpretation of the concept of the barchetta comes with a price of 1.6 million euros including Italian VAT. The 6.5-liter V-12 engine makes 809 hp and achieves a 0-to-62 mph time of 2.9 seconds. The single-seat Monza SP1 and dual-seat Monza SP2 Barchettas are authentic “en plein air” sports cars which will be made in a limited edition of 500 units. Ferrari has announced a new open-top supercar it describes as “probably the closest and purest driving experience to Formula 1” – and has already pre-sold the whole production run, despite a likely £1m-plus price tag.

Aspark Owl – making conventional supercars look just like toys

As imposing as it is futuristic, Japanese hypercar Aspark Owl is achieving 0 to 100 km/h in 1,9 second, a result comparable with the second generation Tesla Roadster. With 1150 HP, Owl announces a 300 km autonomy. At the Paris Motor Show, Aspark Owl took preorders promising deliveries starting in mid-2020. This simple car will offer unprecedented speed and beauty. That’s all. The economy and comfort is left for others.

Land Rover Series I Reborn – own a part of history

Land Rover premiered the first vehicle from its Range Rover Reborn – an extensive heritage project. The Series I Land Rovers are restored to their former glory. “Land Rover Reborn gives our customers the chance to own a piece of automotive history – a fully manufacturer restored Series I Land Rover.” said Tim Hannig, Director at Jaguar Land Rover Classic. Series I’s spirit will never rust.

DS X E-Tense – DS Automobiles’ vision of automotive luxury in the Year 2035

DS Automobiles‘s DS X E-TENSE three-seat concept is asymmetric allowing owners to select the driving mode that matches their need at any given moment. The intelligent car is even capable of recovering the body’s original form after an impact. The all-electric DS X E-TENSE will be light as a feather’ and as ‘silent as a breeze” thanks to its carbon fibre chassis sits on innovative springs and torsion bars. The traction, grip and deceleration will be controlled by an advanced active system conceived to optimise performance, whatever the type of road surface.

When was the last time your heart raced with excitement while driving?