The 2018 Christmas Book by Dallas-based premium retailer is a time-honored holiday tradition. The 2018 Christmas Book by Neiman Marcus is offering gifts and experiences that capture the imagination of everyone. The Christmas Book features over 823 holiday gifts across 275 pages. Nearly half of the gifts are under $250, with several items under $20. Neiman Marcus debuted this season’s Fantasy Gifts just blocks from its future Neiman Marcus store at Hudson Yards.

The 2018 Fantasy Gifts Include a Tennis Majors Tour with 2017 U.S. Open Champion Sloane Stephens, an Indian Subcontinent Adventure, 74-Foot Serenity Solar Yacht, Custom Sugarfina Candy Bar, Custom-Outfit Designed by Colleen Atwood, and More Once-in-a-Lifetime Experiences.

This year’s Christmas Book also presents a selection of holiday gifts across a broad range of categories and price points for everyone. Neiman Marcus’ “Crazy Good Gifts” are a thoughtful collection of gifts featuring unique finds with a built-in fun factor. A few notable gifts include an exclusive Chiara Ferragni Skateboard ($658, page 23), an exclusive Locomocean Neon Sign ($60, page 25), an exclusive TRNDlabs Razor Drone ($129, page 26), and a Frosted Art Bakery Exclusive Gold-Bar Cake ($260, page 32), to name a few.

The most expensive item this year is priced at $7.1 million (74-Foot Neiman Marcus Edition Serenity Solar Yacht, ). The world will be your oyster aboard this one-of-a-kind cruiser. Measuring in at 74 feet, it’s the largest solar powered yacht in the world. Also featuring an interior inspired by Neiman Marcus Fashion Director Ken Downing, it’s the chicest, too.

What creature would you have cast in bronze?

A family pet or your favorite animal, perhaps? Whatever your choice, Danish sculptor, Bjørn Okholm Skaarup will bring it to life.

What could be better than a magical day with four-time Oscar winner Colleen Atwood?

A custom piece by the costume designer, perhaps? Fortunately, the lucky recipient of this gift will get both. He or she and a guest will spend the day with Atwood, joining forces to create a one-of-a-kind outfit inspired by the designer’s latest project, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, opening November 16 in theaters. The most fantastic day will include lunch and a collaborative design session with Atwood, a fitting to take comprehensive measurements and a photo opportunity to commemorate the experience. Adding to the fun, the giftee will receive a truly amazing swag bag including an autographed movie poster, a selection of Fantastic Beasts wands from The Noble Collection, and a collection of three HarperCollins Fantastic Beasts movie tie-in books that take you behind the scenes of the series. Pure magic.

Who wouldn’t want to feel like a kid in a candy store every single day?

Introducing the sweetest gift of them all. The giftee and three lucky guests will travel first-class to the Italian Riviera for a once-in-a-lifetime experience that needs no candy coating at all. Back home, candy – your bespoke flavors included – will arrive for up to three years, amounting to about one million pieces all together. And because all that candy has to go somewhere, a candy bar will be installed in the recipient’s home and stocked with his or her favorite Sugarfina candies.

Shopping for a tennis aficionado?

Give them the ultimate experience. As a VIP guest of Sloane Stephens (2017 U.S. Open champion), the recipient and a guest will get unprecedented access to all four tennis majors ($555,000). From Paris to London to New York and Melbourne, the purchaser will enjoy a week at each tournament, sitting in a VIP box with close friends and family of Sloane Stephens, staying in player-only hotels, and going behind-the-scenes of each prestigious event.

Secret Agent experience

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to go undercover? Here’s your chance to find out. As the operatives, four adrenaline junkies will fly to Las Vegas via private jet for a three-day, two-night espionage adventure organized by The Invictus Experience.

First published in 1926 as a 16-page booklet, the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book was initially intended as a Christmas card to the store’s best customers. Through the years, the book hasmaintained its personal touch while evolving into a legendary source for alluring and spectacular gifts.

The Hudson Yards community in New York City includes the city’s first Neiman Marcus and Fifteen Hudson Yards, a luxury residential building. Neiman Marcus Fashion Director Ken Downing designed the interiors of one residence tocelebrate the cityscape and capture the energy of the neighborhood.