Hoversurf Hoverbike is the beginning to something much larger

Hoversurf Hoverbike can materialize the human dream of personal flight.

Over the last several years Dubai and its police headquarters have integrated the newest technology from all areas of the world. They have rapidly become the hub for innovation, not only showcasing this technology but inserting it into every day life.

The latest innovation in the Dubai’s police portfolio is the most advanced hoverbike the world has ever seen. Hoversurf Hoverbike (Hoverbike S3 2019) is a limited edition priced at $150.000 (S3 2019 requires a $10,000 reservation deposit).

“Throughout 2018 we concentrated deeply on the creation of our S3 2019 hoverbike,” said Hoversurf team. “By combining our custom built flight controller, the most innovative composite material processes and having a dedicated team we were able to achieve something truly amazing. We presented the S3 2019 to the Dubai Police at this years GITEX 2018 where it will now be integrated into there fleet of futuristic vehicles.”

Hoverbike S3 2019 flying bike contains a new hybrid type battery with a capacity of 12.3 kWh, which allows you to fly up to 40 minutes in the drone mode. The actual flight time with the pilot is between 10 to 25 minutes dependent on weight and weather conditions. A new portable home charging pack allows quick charging in as little as 2.5 hours without removing the batteries.

A passive cooling system, which operates due to the difference in air pressure above and below the propellers is now built into body. New engines with increased power to 33 kW each. New 3-bladed carbon propellers are quieter by 10% than double-bladed propellers, smaller in diameter by 5 cm and give a total thrust of 364 kg (802 pounds).

“We have designed a monocoque frame created using different types of carbon fiber technology. The whole frame is made by a single element, which gives the stiffness of the structure all while reducing the weight by a factor of 2 compared to our previous aluminum model,” explained hoversurf.

The new ergonomics of the pilot’s seat allows a person to sit comfortably at any height. In this model, stability is improved by spacing the axes by 5 cm (1.9 in). In this case, the dimensions of the hoverbike allow it to be rolled in a standard doorway while also having ability to take-off and land from an ordinary parking space. The weight of the hoverbike is 114 kg (253 pounds) limited by law, but by reducing the weight of the frame it allowed us to install a more capacious battery.

The manufacturer safe flight altitude is 5 meters above the ground (16 feet), but the pilot himself can adjust the limit to their comfortability. The maximum speed is limited to 96 km / h (60 mph or 52 knots) according to the requirements of the law.

The S3 model also includes, the triple security system.