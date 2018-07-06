U.S. Online Art and Sculpture Market Size Worth USD 2.39 Billion By 2025: Hexa Research

These days art customer prefer to buy art and sculptures online not only to save on the travelling costs and time but also on account of the easy return policies offered by various online platforms.

There is a certain ease of discovery for the type of art customers are looking for and they don’t have to wait for a long time to find what exactly they want, they can just search it online, says the new market research released by Hexa Research.

The customers can find collectables and art online which otherwise they cannot discover in a particular gallery or selling space. With the improvement in return request policies, enhanced logistical and supply chain practices, reliable due diligence such as situation reports and licenses of authenticity, and growing transparency is expected to increase the online sales of art and sculptures all over the country.

The U.S. online art and sculpture market is expected to grow significantly owing to the rise in the use of the internet by the shoppers to bid on art auctions online. One of the major reasons is the low trade-weighted index, which is also the measure of the US dollar compared to other foreign currencies, and is anticipated to boost the demand for overseas art sales. The demand for art and sculptures has grown essentially on account of the rise in the awareness of importance to conserve art and major structural transformations which are mainly triggered by online buying and globalization. More and more people these days are interested in obtaining and purchasing artworks despite of high art prices which is expected to drive the growth for the online art and sculpture market.

These days with the rise in transparency, the companies disclose all the information required by the customers for art pieces and sculpture such as past prices, artist reports, and the origin and nature of the art work which is increasing the buyers’ confidence while buying art pieces in the online art market.

The painting segment dominated the online art market, says Hexa Research

The painting segment dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Paintings are the favorite art piece preferred by the customers to buy as they attract a lot of attention and are difficult to be understood at times.

The U.S. customers prefer to buy paintings online as most of the galleries are not well equipped with all the expensive original art work. Most of the art trade happen online or in art fairs on account of the diminishing use of physical space to display paintings. It is easier to showcase and display paintings on an online platform than in an art gallery.

There is also a huge number of audience online which gets attracted by the original art works and get tempted to buy them. One of the major advantages of online art purchasing is that it saves a lot of time as well as the travelling cost of the customers and lets them do the purchasing by just clicking a single button owing to which there is a rise in the online sales of the art works by the U.S. customers.

It saves a lot of time and energy in their hectic busy routines. The art works are majorly purchased by the domestic as well as foreign customers. The maximum revenue share is generated by the purchasing done by domestic clients such as individuals and small businesses, who are involved in reselling the paintings and sculptures.