Hard-to-find art pieces, limited and unique: Cultural entrepreneur launches new online Design+Art destination

What contemporary art and design should offer today in terms of experience and possibilities?

Beatrice Trussardi, renowned cultural entrepreneur and President of the Nicola Trussardi Foundation, debuts the new Design+Art section on YOOX, the online luxury destination for fashion, design and art.

For the new Design+Art area, Beatrice Trussardi has selected a compelling assortment of hard-to-find pieces, limited and unique artworks, iconic design objects and curated merchandise. On a content level, she has worked at presenting each artist, designer and piece with a dedicated story, which is narrated editorially to engage and facilitate the customers’ understanding of the products’ uniqueness.

“Our goal is always to surprise and engage our global customers. Today, thanks to the precious support of Beatrice Trussardi, we are pleased to launch a new Design+Art section, presenting the most compelling and multi-faceted design and art offering online, with even more inspiring limited editions and exclusive pieces all within one destination. Browsing through the carefully edited content, exploring the curated selection and making purchase now become part of an elevated, inspired user experience, which I am sure will be appreciated by a wider, highly-informed audience,” said Alessandra Rossi, President of YOOX.

Amongst the first to be presented within this dedicated area are pieces from renowned artists, including a special edition by Lorenzo Vitturi; the Skateroom, with boards by contemporary artists like Paul McCarthy, as well as a selection of artworks by international artists, like Gelitin, from Massimo De Carlo gallery, the first international contemporary art gallery hosted in this section as special guest, with a temporary store.

For design, the Flos re-edition of the iconic Ventosa lamp designed by Achille Castiglioni, and the Change the Record amplifier for smartphones by Paul Cocksedge design studio are available exclusively online on YOOX.

YOOX is also launching an exclusive edition of knitted football scarves designed just for YOOX by artist Maurizio Cattelan as part of his Museum League scarf collection, which features only the most prominent museums worldwide.