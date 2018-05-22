YOOXYGEN Award encourages responsible choices in fashion and will allow YOOX group, one of the world’s leading online lifestyle stores for fashion, design & art, to strengthen and develop YOOXYGEN, YOOX’s socially and environmentally responsible destination area.

On Earth Day 2017, YOOX and Parsons announced their partnership to promote sustainable fashion practices through education and collaborations. YOOXYGEN is the YOOX destination dedicated to responsible fashion. The brands are chosen to combine style with a careful production philosophy, allowing customers to shop more ethically. This means that each collection reflects one or more of the sustainability values defined together with Parsons School of Design.

During the annual Parsons Graduate Exhibit, YOOX and The New School’s Parsons School of Design announced Marissa Petteruti as the winner of the 2018 YOOXYGEN Award.

The graduating BFA Fashion Design student of Parsons emerged top among six finalists to earn a six-month internship at the YOOX NET-A-PORTER headquarters in Milan, where she will work on creating and producing her sustainable collection. The collection will be available exclusively on YOOX, in the YOOXYGEN area, from early 2019.

Marissa has won over the judges with her thesis collection thanks to a fresh, holistic and innovative approach towards responsible fashion. Inspired by ethnographic research of every-day wardrobes and supported by pragmatic theory, her collection features several pieces that are transformable and made from pre-existing garments, reflecting a sustainable design approach, and addressing the issue of conscious fashion consumption, through multi-functionality.

“We are thrilled to continue this important partnership with YOOX for our students, which recognizes the vital role of sustainability in education. Marissa’s collection represents the best of what Parsons offers, and we are excited to see what she creates with the support of YOOX,” said Burak Cakmak, Dean of Fashion at Parsons School of Design.

“We were impressed by Marissa’s work and are delighted to welcome her at our headquarters in Milan, where she will be given the opportunity to broaden her knowledge on sustainable design and turn her ideas in her first responsible capsule collection,” added Giuseppe Tamola, Global Brand and Marketing Director YOOX.

The Parsons Festival 2018 is an annual series of art and design events in which cutting-edge student work is presented to the Parsons community and the public. The festival takes place at the end of each academic year and includes thesis exhibitions and critiques, thought-provoking public programs, interactive installations, gallery openings, workshops, and special events.