Links of London limited-edition Ascot Collection encapsulates the spectacular atmosphere of the world-famous Ascot Racedays.

Links of London limited-edition Ascot Collection is bigger and better than ever. The jewellery company was announced second year as Official Licensee to Ascot and Royal Ascot 2018. Inspired by British racing traditions, this front-running range includes a wealth of pieces, including extensions to some of their most iconic collections, as well as striking brand-new pieces. With an array of necklaces, bracelets, rings and keepsakes that encapsulate the spectacular atmosphere of the world-famous Ascot Racedays, there is something to win the hearts of everyone.

Crafted from an assortment of highly polished sterling silver, 18kt rose-and yellow-gold vermeil, each precious piece is a truly sought-after collectible; as timeless as Ascot Racecourse itself.

The NEW Ascot Clover Collection

Brand new for 2018, the Ascot Clover Collection is simply stunning.

This range of fine necklaces, bracelets, earrings and charms feature a delicate, openwork four-leaf clover, which is formed by four interlocking horseshoe motifs (for double the luck.) Gift to someone special (or yourself) to bring great wealth, health and happiness.

The NEW Ascot Charm Collection

A beautiful charm can be laced to one’s favourite necklace or bracelet, either alone or with other keepsakes. Playful new designs include the lucky Ascot Clover, regal Ascot Crown, galloping Ascot Racehorse (in new rose-gold vermeil), plus the contemporary Ascot Amulet Charm which is inspired by the jockeys’ silks. What’s more, 2018 sees the return of some of last year’s bestselling designs, from the Ascot Jockey Boot to the Champagne Bottle and beyond. Pair with the iconic Sweetie Bracelet for a fabulous race day ready look.

The NEW Ascot Amulet Collection

The latest Ascot additions to the bestselling Amulet Collection are extra-special. While the sterling silver Amulet Cuff has rose-gold vermeil detailing, the necklace and keepsake charm feature stunning mother-of-pearl to dazzle the crowds.