The new Tourbillon is a Vhernier swirl of lights landing in the heart of the Mayfair district

Italian luxury jeweler Vhernier has brought its love, passion and colour to London.

“The coral interiors, crab-shaped doorknob and balloon light fittings in Vhernier’s first London boutique are references to the Italian brand’s playful, colourful jewels. Voluptuous rose-gold earrings, lustrous lapis lazuli rings and a collection in velvet-like blue titanium will instantly transport you to sunnier climes,” telegraph wrote about Vhernier’s first London store on 4 Burlington Gardens, London W1. The boutique offers Vhernier’s collections of jewels (bracelets, brooches. chains, earrings, necklaces, pendants, rings), watches, and accessories (cufflinks, pens, money clips, and bags).

One of VHERNIER’s icons, the Tourbillon is a dynamic composition, capturing a force that’s in constant movement.The Tourbillon ring is one of VHERNIER’s unmistakable icon pieces.

Composed of two generous overlapping bands, positioned according to a perfectly balanced yet unstable architecture, this ring contains the codes that have made the house of VHERNIER unmistakeable: large volumes, ample surfaces, and a design that recalls ancestral symbols.

The brand was featured in Edward Enninful’s first edition of British Vogue. In the 2017 December issue, the inspiring Adwoa Aboah is photographed by Steven Meisel wearing the Vhernier Abbraccio earrings.

This season Vhernier launched the Calla bracelet in turquoise, kogolong, and lapis to support the initiative from the Progetto Itaca, a foundation that promotes support, prevention, and rehabilitation programs for people with mental health disorders. The limited edition Calla bracelets are exclusively available at the Italian boutiques. With each purchase of the Calla for 600 euros, 200 euros will be donated to the Progetto Itaca Onlus Foundation.

VHERNIER HAS DECORATED HOTEL DE RUSSIE’S CHRISTMAS TREE

This Christmas, Rome’s Hotel de Russie is hosting a majestic 5-metre tree, signed Vhernier, at the Piazzetta Valadier. The tree is decorated with 400 golden, reflective balloons crafted in three different sizes and attached with a distinctive coral-coloured ribbon, recalling one of the jewellery brand’s icon pieces, the Palloncino. The spectacular Christmas tree rests on a lighted base decorated with hedge plants boxed in 20 gold baskets.

The magic continues in the hotel’s Secret Garden with a decoration by Vhernier on the iconic staircase of the hotel and also at its entrance, with a unique “Christmas Forest “ decorated with red and gold balloons by Hotel de Russie’s in-house florist Sebastian Flowers Italy.



The luxury jewelry brand opened a pop-up store in Osaka.

Vhernier is celebrating this year’s gifting season also in Japan, by opening a temporary store from December 13th to 31st, at Hankyu, Osaka’s most important Department Store. The pop-up store is on the fifth floor, the “International Boutique Floor”, which hosts the most exclusive fashion and jewellery brands.

The space is decorated by Japanese artist Kahori Maki, who created artworks and displays exclusively for Vhernier. The inspiration for the drawings and wood sculptures was born from the fluid shapes, colours and volumes of Vhernier jewellery pieces, exemplified by the unmistakable Palloncino brooch. On the panel that decorates the pop-up’s back wall, the Palloncino fluctuates between drawings inspired by elegantly undulating tree trunks: soft shapes confronted with a stricter natural environment.