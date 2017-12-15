The inverted Karl Lagerfeld’s Christmas Tree for Claridge’s – the strongest ‘souvenir’ of a happy childhood

The Claridge’s Christmas Tree has long symbolised the start of the festive season in the London, drawing visitors and Londoners alike to admire its magnificent design. This is the eighth year that Claridge’s has invited a creative visionary to reinterpret the tree in their own distinctive style.

Claridge’s Christmas Tree designs through the years included contributions from Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson (2016), Christopher Bailey (2015), Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana (2014, 2013), Kally Ellis of McQueens (2012), Alber Elbaz for Lanvin (2011). 2009 marked the first time Claridge’s Christmas Tree was to be designed by a famed fashion designer. The Christmas Tree by John Galliano for Dior evoked a frozen twist on tradition with a tropical tree completed with snow leopard, dragon flies and parrots, echoing Claridge’s art deco surroundings. In 2010 Claridge’s welcomed back John Galliano for Dior to deisgn its iconic Christmas Tree

This year’s Claridge’s Christmas Tree is designed by fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.

The festive installation is inspired by Lagerfeld’s childhood memories of Christmas, with a series of inverted spruce Christmas

Trees placed around the hotel lobby. The centrepiece is a sixteen foot high inverted tree with silver gilded roots topped with a

multi-faceted mirrored star which reflects rays of magical light across the art deco lobby. Reminiscent of a silver stalactite, the

tree is hung with traditional silver lametta decorations, silver butter leather feathers and snowflakes handmade by craftsmen in

Germany with tree candles giving a warm, inviting glow. Under the tree sit hand sewn white Icelandic sheepskin rugs to reflect a recent snowfall.

An inverted candlelit tree takes the place of Claridge’s famous central chandelier to add a touch of Christmas chic. The pure white linen cloths that cover the tables under the various trees are symbolic of a Christmas ritual that Lagerfeld’s mother would

perform every year.

“Christmas trees are the strongest ‘souvenir’ of my happy childhood,” commented on the collaboration Karl Lagerfeld.

“We are honoured and delighted that Karl Lagerfeld agreed to design our annual Claridge’s Christmas Tree. We believe this

magical take on his childhood memories captures the spirit of the season perfectly and adds a sense of fun and glamour to our

lobby,” said Claridge’s General Manager Paul Jackson.

images: claridge’s london