The watch that brings to life the magnitude of Godzilla

Grand Seiko and Godzilla share an unlikely but common history.

Spring Drive and Godzilla. A celebration of two anniversaries in a Grand Seiko limited edition.

Godzilla made its debut in Japan in 1954 and it was in this first Godzilla film that the creature appears in Ginza, the birthplace of Seiko, and destroys the famous clock tower which rises above the Wako store, a retail establishment of Seiko’s that first opened its doors in 1952. The strength of the Grand Seiko watch is met with the power and force of the king of monsters and with it a brand new creation in the sport collection is born.

The watch carries Spring Drive Caliber 9R15 and has high shock and temperature resistance.

The creature makes its fierce presence on the watch in a number of ways. Godzilla’s signature roar and the “heat ray beam” that it shoots from his mouth to strike his opponents is expressed in the rays of the red dial. The shark strap is applied black and red to re-create the tone and rough texture of the monster’s skin.

The perfect watch for any sports situation

The design of the hands as well as the Lumibrite on the hands, hour markers and bezel, and the high definition dual-curved sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating all allow for enhanced legibility.

The see-through case back is stamped with the scene where Godzilla destroys the iconic clock tower that had long been the symbol of the area and still stands today at the main intersection of the Ginza district. Its design pays homage to the Grand Seiko lion and is illustrated by Shinji Higuchi, co-director and special effects director for the movie “Shin Godzilla” (2016). According to Shinji Higuchi he created a completely new Godzilla and gave his best to design this in the image of what can be called ‘Grand Godzilla.’”

Godzilla first appeared in Toho’s “Godzilla” (1954), a classic monster movie widely regarded as a masterpiece that launched a monster franchise expanding over 64 years with more than 30 films. The character has been adapted via numerous international motion pictures, re-introducing the character to a new generation and a global audience. Godzilla continues to stomp through popular culture with “Godzilla: King of the Monster,” released on May 2019, and “Godzilla vs Kong” in 2020.

The watch will be available as a limited edition of just 650 in November, 2019. The approximate recommended retail prices in Europe is around €12,700.