This article titled "Bultaco Albero preview: 'Meet the Moto Bike – part motorbike, part bicycle'" was written by Martin Love, for The Observer on Sunday 3rd December 2017

Much more than a bicycle, yet not quite a motorbike… a new breed of highly engineered electric ‘moto bikes’ is revolutionising the way we tackle both the city and the countryside on two wheels. Bultaco, a Spanish firm which specialised in motorbikes before going out of business in 1983, has bounced back with this unique concept. Two years ago it introduced the Brinco: a tough and striking electric scrambler designed for the big thrills world of off-roading. Now we have the Albero, an urban-focused sister model. It’s a hybrid combination of pure electric whizz controlled by a twist grip throttle, and pedalling, allowing you to adjust the level of effort you want to make. It has a top speed of 25kmh and a range of up to 100km per 3-hour charge. It’s zero emissions but maximum fun… (bultaco.com)

Price: £4,265

Frame: aluminium

Engine: 250W

Top speed: 25kmh

Range: up to 100km

Charge: 3 hours

Weight: 42.2kg

Beat the chill on the road in this winter warmer

Purple rain: take on the mountains in dhb’s new range of merino wool jerseys

Billy Connolly once famously said: “There’s no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothing.” And it couldn’t be truer than when sitting on a bike. Being cold and wet with a long road home is as miserable as it gets.

The first step is to make sure the layer you wear under your waterproof is hardworking, comfortable and effective. And to that end the British technical sports apparel brand, dhb, has just launched a new collection of merino wool jerseys.

The Long Sleeve Jersey (£80) and Short Sleeve Jersey (£75) have a performance fit and are created from high-quality, mid-weight sustainably sourced merino. The fabric is soft, warm and durable, making it naturally suited to the demands of cycling. The real secret to these jerseys is an added Polypropylene layer on the inside of the fabric. Soft next to the skin, this is incredibly hydrophobic, moving any moisture build up to the outside of the fabric for it to evaporate even quicker.

Merino is naturally antibacterial and odour resistant, and with a fast-wicking fabric, these jerseys will keep you fresh and dry, ride after ride. Its other features include reflective detail for added visibility and a silicone hem grip to keep the back of the jersey from rising.

dhb Merino Jerseys, from £75 wiggle.co.uk



