The most beautiful cars at 2019 Chantilly Arts & Elégance Richard Mille held on the Chantilly chateau domain



The exceptional selection of cars in 2019 Chantilly Arts & Elégance’s competition, the many activities for the whole family and the idyllic setting fulfilled the promise of a wonderful Sunday on the Chantilly chateau domain. Despite the fierce heat that hit France a host of enthusiasts made the trip to Chantilly. In 2020, Peter Auto invites automotive enthusiasts to attend the not-to-be-missed Le Mans Classic. In the meantime, the season continues with the Hungaroring Classic on 12 – 14 July.

2019 Chantilly Arts & Elégance Richard Mille was the theatre of several celebrations of different anniversaries: Bentley’s and Ballot’s centenary, Bugatti’s 110th, the 50th of the iconic Porsche 917, the Pagani Zonda’s 20th and the 50th of Jackie Stewart’s Formula 1 world title with the Matra. This year set another record with nine concept-cars in competition in the Concours d’Elégance.

Among the concept cars in competition were the Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation associated with fashion designer Ronald Van der Kemp, the BMW Vision M Next accompanied by Talbot Ruehnof, the Bugatti “Voiture Noire” associated with fashion designer Max Mara, the DS X E-Tense with fashion designer Eymeric François, the Honda E

Prototype and fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto, the Lexus Concept LC Cabriolet associated with Rochas, the McLaren Speedtail associated to Paul Ka, the Renault EZ-Ultimo accompanied by fashion designer Guy Laroche and the Volkswagen ID. Buggy with Ann Demeulemeester. The 2019 Best of Show award went to the McLaren concept car. Spectators choose the ID. Buggy Volkswagen vehicle.

The organiser Peter Auto highlighted the different anniversaries in the Concours d’Etat starting with Ballot’s centenary, which was represented by the Ballot 5/8 LC that set the fastest lap in the Indianapolis 500 Miles a century ago in 1919. English manufacturer Bentley was also celebrated with three special centenary categories: pre-war road-going cars, pre- war racing cars and post-war cars. Prizes were awarded to the Bentley 8 litres Foursome Coupe (1931), Bentley Speed Six « Old n°3 » (1930) et Bentley Mark VI Cresta (1948).. The Porsche 917 was celebrating its 50th anniversary and the prize for the winner went to a car from 1971. Please find the complete results hereafter.

Special prizes such as the Grand Prix des Clubs awarded by the FFVE are also part of Chantilly Arts & Elégance Richard Mille. This year the prize went to Amicale Facel Vega from among the 40 clubs and 710 cars displayed on the Chantilly chateau lawns.

The FIVA awarded the prize for preservation to the Bentley 4/2.

2019 Chantilly Arts & Elégance Richard Mille – The Results:

Concours d’Elegance 2019 awards for 2019 Chantilly Arts & Elégance Richard Mille:

Best of Show: Speedtail, McLaren;

Spectators choice: ID. Buggy, Volkswagen.

Concours d’Etat 2019:

Best of Show (Pre-War): Bentley 8 Litre Foursome Coupé (1931);

Best of Show (Post-War): Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport Coupé (1948);

1994 and beyond endurance GTs: Ferrari 348 GTC – LM (1994);

Racing Aston Martins, post-war, closed cars: Aston Martin DB4 (1960);

Racing Aston Martins, post-war, open cars: Aston Martin DBR1 (1959);

The Facel Vegas: Facel Vega HK2;

Japanese Sport Cars: Toyota 2000 GT (1969);

Racing McLarens: McLaren H8C DFV;

Cars at the Paris Motor Show in the Grand Palais up to 1961: Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport (1948);

Marcello Gandini’s creations: Lamborghini Miura P400 S;

Porsche 917s: Porsche 917 de 1971 (Comte Rossi);

Post-war Bentleys: Bentley Mark VI Cresta (1948);

Pre-war Bentleys closed coachwork: Bentley 8 litres Foursome Coupé (1931);

Special Bentley Centenary pre-war road-going cars: Bentley Speed Six « Old n°3 » (1930);

Ballot 100TH Century / Sport car: Ballot 2 LS Sport;

Ballot 100TH Century / Race car: Ballot 5/8 LC Indianapolis (1919);

Voisins with Voisin coachwork: Avions-Voisin C25 « Clairière » (1935);

Iso Rivoltas: Iso Rivolta Grifo Serie II (1972);

Cars in their original state (Post-War): Ferrari 365 GTB/4 « Daytona » (1973);

Cars in their original state (Pre-War): Delaunaix-Belleville Type H.C.4 (1913).

Grand Prix des Clubs:

Amicale Facel Vega

Special Prize:

Prix Automoto Club: Alpha 1750 GTV;

Prix Spécial FFVE: L’authenticité AC Bristol;

Prix de préservation FIVA: Bentley 4/2;

Prix Aston Elégance: Aston DB 2/4 Bertone;

Prix du Plus Beau Chapeau: Mme. Ranz.

This year, Cyrille Duval, a member of the board of Le Point, chaired the Concours d’Elégance jury that included Frenchmen Alexis Délicourt (automotive expert for the courts) and Robert Puyal (journalist), American Murray Smith (a major player in the automotive world in the United States), Briton Philip Kantor (European manager of Bonhams’ car department ), and Italian lady Mariella Mengozzi (Director of the Turin National Motor Car Museum).