E-Tense, DS Automobiles’ latest electrified creations presented at 2019 Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille

As a key partner for the Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille, DS Automobiles is attending the 5th edition of this exceptional automotive Event on Sunday 30 June 2019.

DS Automobiles will showcase the E-TENSE, its latest electrified creations. Visitors will discover the DS E-TENSE FE19, the 100% electric single-seater, currently at the top of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship alongside the DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4, a 300 horsepower, high-performance hybrid car, and the 100% electric DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE. Exclusive: visitors will be able to test drive the DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE on the driveways of the Chantilly Estate.

With the DS X E-TENSE, visitors will be able to take a glimpse at the dream car of tomorrow, which embodies the DS brand’s vision of the luxury car for 2035. The DS X E-TENSE will take part in the Concours d’Elegance parade enhanced by two creations by the designer Eymeric François, which have been specially designed for the occasion.

For classic car fans, DS Autmobiles will display a collection of iconic DS and SM models, proof of its rich heritage of refinement and innovation.

Now well established as one of the world’s exceptional automobile Events, the Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille will be held on Sunday 30 June at the Chantilly Estate. Involved from the start, DS Automobiles continues its participation as a key partner of this 5th edition. As the official carrier at the Event, numerous DS 7 CROSSBACK will be in action. However, it will be within the grounds of the Estate that the public will be able to appreciate the avant-garde spirit that has been driving DS since 1955.

“For DS, the 2019 Chantilly Arts & Elegance will be electric! With our 100% electric, single-seater, DS E-TENSE FE19 at the top of the Formula E Championship, our DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 and our DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE, we affirm our place as a leader on the premium electric car market. We are delighted to offer visitors the exclusive opportunity to take a quick spin behind the wheel of the DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE. The DS X E-TENSE provides food for thought with our vision of the luxury car of 2035. It will create a sensation as it parades in the Concours d’Elegance in association with the designer Eymeric François, who will be displaying two of his creations,” commented Yves Bonnefont, CEO of DS Automobiles.