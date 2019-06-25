2019 Turin Outdoor Auto Show / Parco Valentino. Highlights from the most important automotive event in Italy

2019 Parco Valentino Auto Show, the most important automotive event in Italy, took place in Turin from 19th to 23rd of June 2019. Turin Outdoor Auto Show’s 5th edition announced over 600,000 visitors.

The confirmed winning criteria of the format that has revolutionized the concept of the Italian Motor Show: free entry to the public, extended hours until 24 and the outdoor exhibition of novelties and previews of car manufacturers, along the avenues of what was the Valentino Grand Prix circuit where legendary riders like Ascari, Nuvolari, Villoresi, Fangio ran. 52 brands were presented during this edition of Parco Valentino.

New Focus Auto Electric and hybrid plug-ins

The new technologies were present, both inside the stands of car manufacturers, and in the new Focus Auto Elettriche, which also became part of the exhibition, moving from the city center to the park: electric cars and plug-in hybrids of car manufacturers’ recent production were visible inside Parco Valentino, available for test drive, the showcase of all the cars interested in the bonus of the new entry into force car law. Visitors were able to see and learn about all electric and hybrid plug-in cars as well as to test them on the road, in ordinary traffic.

President Parade, Journalist Parade and Supercar Night Parade

The President Parade cars have inaugurated the dynamic city circuit on Wednesday: the only event in the world that at its debut has won the enthusiasm of its protagonists: the presidents and CEOs of the car companies, together with the most great designers of all time, driving a representative car of its brand went on parade, among sea of people, getting involved in one of the most important mission of Parco Valentino, to rekindle the passion for the four wheels.

The same path and enthusiasm were noticed for the Journalist Parade. Directors of the most authoritative automotive magazines and the most famous automotive influencers presented their cars, or those entrusted by the brands. The last show was provided by the Supercar Night Parade, where over 200 supercars and special cars from all over Italy participated in a party on the inaugural day of Parco Valentino.

During the opening day, there was no lack of prizes and awards: at the Sala d’Onore, the Car Design Award was held, with guest of honor Giorgietto Giugiaro, winner of past editions.

The winning categories were three: Concept Cars, Production Cars and Brand Language.

The first prize went to Alfa Romeo for the Tonale project, for the Production Cars section it won the Peugeot Design award for the 208. Finally, for the Brand Design Language section, the title was assigned to the Citroën team. The Collector’s Award and the Parco Valentino Designers Award went to Franco Scaglione and Alfredo Stola. The Collector’s Award has been awarded to some of the greatest international collectors participating with their jewels in festivals, fashion shows and events around the world.