Tonale Concept Car wins the coveted international Car Design Award 2019



Car Design Award’s award ceremony was held on the occasion of the opening of Parco Valentino 2019/ Salone & Gran Premio Torino, the high-end automotive event which strenghtens the bond between Torino and the car through 5 days of stationary auto exhibition outdoor -19-23 June 2019.

Founded in 1984, the prestige international competition is subdivided into three categories – “Production Cars”, “Concept Cars” and “Brand design Language” – and victory this year went to the alluring Alfa Romeo Tonale in the “Concept car” section.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept Car is a compact SUV for urban use with a sporty personality. Inspired by the beauty and nuances of the human form, as well as the movement of light which that recalls pure lines and volumes, the concept car is also the Alfa Romeo take on electrification.

The plain dark anthracite grey roof conveys a cockpit-effect to the interiors, exploiting the adherence, wear-resistance in extreme conditions and breathability that make it a must on high-performing cars, while the floor is lined with grey melange Alcantara displaying an innovative finish.

The “teledial” wheel, for instance, is an element which hints to the traditional DNA of Alfa Romeo. The design of 21-inch rim of Tonale invokes the concept of a rotary telephone dial through a light architectural structure for a clear, high-impact interpretation of the circular theme. This style choice dates back to the 1960s, when it was sported by the iconic 33 Stradale. The distinctive design of the wheels of Tonale is further enhanced by the absolute harmony with an exclusive configuration of Pirelli tyres.

The interior design of Tonale draws inspiration from the racing history of Alfa Romeo, evoking passion and brilliant driveability in a play of dynamic and powerful shapes. The cockpit of Tonale is boldly designed around driver but also to accommodate passengers in comfort. Inside, there are translucent panels and a backlit central tunnel. The DNA mode selector, one of the key elements of Alfa Romeo, is perfectly at ease on the tunnel.