67-metre Benetti Project Fenestra custom yacht to expresses the owner’s passion for family, fitness and well-being



Italian luxury yacht builder Benetti Yachts have become the embodiment of high-quality Italian craftsmanship. Benetti announced the sale of 67-meter M/Y FB278 “Project Fenestra” to an experienced American Yacht Owner.

Born from the pencil of designer Giorgio M. Cassetta, the layout expresses the owner’s passion for family, fitness, and well-being. The interiors were designed by Benetti’s Interior Style Department. According to boatinternational.com, Project Fenestra was asking €65,000,000.

“This order, following on the heels of the North American delivery of Spectre and Elaldrea+, custom yachts of 69 and 49 metres, is evidence of the American market’s growing interest in the Benetti brand”, stated Franco Fusignani, CEO of Benetti Yachts.“”

Cassetta’s exterior design perfectly complements the interior spaces created by Benetti’s stylists.

7 cabins can accommodate as many as 14 guests, with an additional 10 cabins for up to 17 crew members – including 3 doubles for the captain, first officer, and chief engineer. The owners specifically requested that the crew’s quarters include materials and furnishings of a similar quality to those used in the guest quarters.

The layout of “Project Fenestra” is developed over 6 decks: a sun deck, a bridge deck, an owner’s deck, a main deck, a guest deck, and a tank deck. Special attention has been paid to the owner’s deck, which occupies over 1600 square feet and includes a lounge with bar and a 180° view. The sun deck features a forward steering station, gym, steam room, and Jacuzzi.

A distinctive feature of FB278 is the fully dedicated beach club. This area is replete with bar, full bath, and upward opening stern door and side opening terrace that flood the area with natural light.

The purchase was brokered through a partnership with Northrop & Johnson, an international brokerage firm with offices in Asia and Australia as well as US and Europe.

“Meanwhile, Benetti delivered its 63m superyacht Metis earlier in June. However, the most impressive news from the yard were three subsequent launches of gigayachts over 100 metres,” wrote yachtharbour.com.

BENETTI DELIVERS M/Y “METIS”, A 63-METER CUSTOM YACHT WITH INNOVATIVE INTERIORS AND ELABORATED

DESIGN

Two week ago, Benetti delivered M/Y “Metis”, a custom 63-meter yacht with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, was delivered to her German owner and long-lasting customer of Yacht Moments, introduced to the shipyard by Kurt Lehmann. Carbon, polished steel and bleached oak embellished with leather inserts are the main materials chosen for this yacht.

Benetti M/Y Spectre and Azimut Grande 25 Metri win the Best of the Best Awards 2019

This month, Azimut|Benetti Group won two highly coveted Robb Report “Best of the Best” prizes, awarded each year by one of the world’s most highly-reputed publications in the luxury segment.

M/Y “Spectre” is a 69-meter mega yacht that symbolises Made in Italy excellence. The exteriors are designed by Giorgio M. Cassetta and the interiors by the Benetti Interior Style Department. M/Y “Spectre” stands out for its sporty performance, hull technology by Mulder Design, and Total Ride Control by Naiad Dynamics1. Azimut Grande 25 M, presented at the Cannes Yachting Festival last September, was awarded the highly sought after prize for the elegant design of the interiors by Achille Salvagni and the roomy, versatile outdoor deck areas designed by Stefano Righini.