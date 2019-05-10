Alfa Romeo – the car manufacturer with the most participating vehicles at Mille Miglia 2019

The historic Mille Miglia race puts the rarest and most beautiful cars from the past on show every year. From 15 to 18 May, the 37th historical re-enactment of the most famous road race of all time will take place. Alfa Romeo is the car manufacturer with the most participating cars (44 cars).

Once again, the scene is now set for the unique thrills provided by the historic re-evocation of the 1000 Miglia, the legendary car competition described by Enzo Ferrari as the “most beautiful race in the world”. Held for the 37th time this year, this travelling festival in honour of the most splendid of all road races will again be delighting spectators along the traditional Brescia-Rome-Brescia route.

An unmissable event, once again involving Alfa Romeo “as automotive Global Partner” the historic symbiosis of the brand – which holds the record for the number of races won, totalling eleven between 1927 and 1957- with the Mille Miglia has been renewed for a further three years. But that’s not all: Alfa Romeo will also be the best represented car manufacturer at the event, with 44 vehicles in the race.

These will include several exclusive Alfa Romeo models from the collection of FCA Heritage, the group department dedicated to protecting and promoting the historic heritage of the Italian FCA brands. These cars are normally on display at the Alfa Romeo Historic Museum – The time machine, in Arese. The brand’s crown jewels are joined by a fleet of thirty Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio vehicles, the cars chosen to make up the official convoy of the 1000 Miglia 2019, and by the “Alfa Romeo Racing” Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio special series presented at the Geneva Motor Show, here making their road début.

At the starting line of the 1000 Miglia, Antonio Giovinazzi, driver of the “Alfa Romeo Racing” team will also be driving a Giulia Quadrifoglio sporting the special celebratory livery.

Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 Super Sport car

The Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 Super Sport car from 1928 with bodywork by the Farina Plants is a similar version to the one that won the 1000 Miglia in 1928 with Giuseppe Campari and Giulio Ramponi. More recently, this car from the Alfa Romeo Historic Museum won the historic re-evocation of the Mille Miglia in 2005, 2007 and 2008. In 2007, it was also victorious in the “1000 Millas Sport” in Argentina, a success it repeated in 2008. The marvellous 1928 6C 1500 Super Sport is equipped with a 6-cylinder, 1487 cc engine, which delivers a maximum of 76 HP at 4,800 rpm, reaching a top speed of 140 km/h. 31 of these cars were built between 1928 and 1929. This car will be driven in the race by Giovanni Moceri, former Italian Grandi Eventi ACI Sport Champion and winner of Italy’s biggest historic regularity competitions, from the Mille Miglia to the Targa Florio, the Gran Premio Nuvolari and the Coppa d’Oro delle Dolomiti.

Alfa Romeo 1900 Sport Spider

The official Alfa Romeo line-up will also include the 1900 Sport Spider from 1954. It is an extremely rare racing spider – produced as a one-off – equipped with the 4-cylinder twin-cam dry sump “1900” engine, with maximum power boosted to 138 HP, enabling it to reach a speed of 220 km/h, thanks to a weight of just 880 kg and particularly efficient aerodynamics. With its innovative Bertone design, the 1900 Sport Spider comes with a 5-speed transmission and a De Dion rear axle: performance and handling worthy of a modern car, responsive and direct, with outstanding road-holding abilities. This car has been assigned the exclusive role of official Guest Car of the 1000 Miglia 2019, competing under race number 1000 and opening the parade of the historic cars taking part.

Alfa Romeo 1900 Super Sprint

The trio of official Alfa Romeo cars in the event is completed by the 1900 Super Sprint from 1956, an elegant coupé with Touring bodywork in a “Gran Tourism” version of the 1900, “the family car that wins races”, to quote the advertising claim that made it famous in the 1950s. The 1900 SS is no newcomer to the Mille Miglia, since in the 1950s, when the competitive race was still being held, it was the car of choice of many “gentlemen” drivers, on account of its superb performance and reliability. The all-woman team, composed of Prisca Taruffi and Savina Confaloni will compete for the prestigious Coppa delle Dame.