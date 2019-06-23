How To Spend Time Together

The best foundation for a healthy and long-term relationship is common interests and hobbies. When passion is fading, common ground and pastime help to get even closer, get to know your soulmate better. Therefore, most couples sooner or later face the problem of what to do with a partner at home.

It's really easy to decide how to spend spare time. However, it's much harder to imagine something extraordinary being in a relationship for a long time. There is a list of ideas you can take advantage of for spending unforgettable moments together.

Time Spent With Pleasure

The following classes and activities should interest both your partner and you, so you don’t get bored.

1. Cooking classes

Food is something that can’t leave anyone indifferent. The space for improvisation is limited only by your imagination: you can arrange a culinary duel, feed each other blindfolded, learn to make alcoholic cocktails or cook national dishes. Even cooking pizza with a loved one can be a surprisingly entertaining activity that will take your relationship to the next level.

2. Dancing

Dancing, we learn to feel the mood of one another, we trust the partner letting the chosen one lead and be a leader; in a word, we master the skills that are extremely important when living together.

At the weekend, lots of studios arrange open classes and demo workshops where you can get familiar with the basics of dancing.

3. Go to the party

Why not go to a party with friends or acquaintances? If you can get invitations, you can attend a formal event or a party with strangers, try to make new friends or introduce yourself to someone else. Masquerade or a theme party will be a great option for you; you can hide behind a mask or a make-up and do stupid things remaining incognito.

4. Skydiving

If you decide on such an adventure together, you’ll bring each other impressions that can compete with the most passionate sex dreams. Regardless of the fact you won’t be able to feel the free fall together, you will still remember this adventure as one of the most romantic in your life.

5. Take a walk

The main thing is to choose a route you like. You can either make it yourself or choose an option both you and your partner like; it may be a historical or romantic place, you can go hiking or cycling, take a walk during the day or night: you will be surprised how many new places you will discover in your hometown.

6. Have fun

To have a good time at home, you need to find a reason for laughter and fun: watch a humorous show, read funny stories or anecdotes, watch funny videos on the Internet. You can also have fun in another way: sing karaoke, start a pillow or balloon fight. It will be fun to play cards when a loser must perform a funny task you’ve come up with beforehand.