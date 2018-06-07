This one-off Alfa Romeo Mole Costruzione Artigianale 001 made its public debut on June 6 at the Salone Auto Torino in Italy – Parco Valentino 2018. The new new and ambitious project is build by Mole, a new Torino-based brand, producing one off in limited editions meant for car collectors and engine lovers. Without giving any technical details of the car, the latest creation of Italian Mole Automobile comes with updated leather interior and a matching line of high-end bags from Tramontano.

With the construction of Mole Costruzione Artigianale 001, Umberto Palermo Design wants to pay tribute to Turin, the capital of Italian automotive design. After Vittoria and Lucrezia, Mole Costruzione Artigianale 001 collection is the first prototype with the UP Design brand, a car that embodies sportiness and elegance and represents the perfect harmony between modernity and tradition.

Judging from the photos, commented carscoops.com, the Mole Costruzione Artigianale 001 looks much wider than a normal Alfa Romeo 4C. It has undeniable road presence and to these eyes looks like a successful modern take on Alfa’s mid-engined sports car.”

According to motor1, the concept’s design retains the existing hallmarks of the 4C’s look but makes them more aggressive. “The lower fascia now features diagonal LEDs at each corner, and the turn signals are next to them. Palermo accentuates the fenders by causing them to come to a sharp point, and the headlights now sit in flying buttresses. These elements combine to give the model a very angry looking face,” commented motor1.com.

All Mole cars will be made in small series in a totally handmade way at the Officine Umberto Palermo. The intent is to create custom-built cars starting from prestigious Italian models out of production, giving them new life with a body and interiors that enhance the nobility of mechanics. The prototype is dedicated to an audience composed of car lovers who want to drive something unique.