Celebrity Cars

Male celebrities have always been known to love cars. With Lil Wayne’s Cadillac CTS, his Veyron, his Aston Martin as well as his all-famous Bugatti that he wrote a song for. One can’t deny male celebs love their cars. They also do tend to buy either the most expensive or the fastest or a perfect combination of fast and expensive. The females on the other hand rarely come to mind when the aspect of cars is mentioned.

In the world of cars and female celebrities, we have Nicki Minaj with her pink Lamborghini Aventador Roadster. The car is worth $400 000. To add to her collection Nicki also has a pink Bentley and a pink Range Rover. What can we say; the lady just loves the colour pink.

Talking of rappers Iggy Azalea and Nicki seem to have the same taste in both music and cars. Iggy owns a Ferrari 458 Italia, which has an estimated value of $225,000.

Beyoncé Knowles, on the other hand, has a love of classic cars. She owns a 1959 Silver Cloud Rolls Royce Convertible. An expensive and flashy classic valued at $1,000,000.00. Adding to their collection with her hubby Jay –Z they have a fleet of Ferraris, Porsches, and Lamborghinis. Talk of cars right.

RnB star Rihanna owns a Porsche 911 Turbo S. This is not the only car that the superstar owns. She also owns a car given to her by her ex-bae Chris Brown, bright-orange Lamborghini Aventador worth $750,000.

Ellen DeGeneres owns her very own fleet of cars. In that collection, she has a GTS, a 993, a Carrera S, a Carrera 4S, a Turbo S, and a Cayenne.

And if you thought Nicki Minaj is the only celeb who loves the colour pink. Heiress Paris Hilton owns a pink Bentley Continental. Unlike Nicki though, she isn’t that obsessed with pink. To add to her collection Miss Hilton owns a Bentley Continental GT Convertible in blue, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Ferrari California, a Lexus LFA, a Mercedes SLR (scene of a DUI), a Yukon Hybrid, and a Cadillac Escalade. Judging from this, one can never have too many cars.