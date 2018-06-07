The AMG Speedway is the world’s first racetrack bearing AMG name

World’s first racetrack with AMG branding: AMG Speedway

AMG Speedway South Korea is world’s first racetrack with AMG branding. The circuit and its surroundings are not only being branded with high-profile AMG logos, but are also enhanced with a host of exclusive AMG locations in the corporate design such as the AMG Lounge the separate pit lane and paddock area.

The AMG Speedway is based on the South Korea’s first permanent racetrack, which was inaugurated in 1995. The circuit was extensively reconfigured and expanded in 2011 using the plans of renowned racetrack designer Hermann Tilke. The circuit is now 4.3-kilometres long and winds its way through 17 turns and over a bridge on the grounds of the Everland Resort theme park on the outskirts of the capital Seoul.

The performance, the precision and the driving dynamics of an AMG model are best and most safely experienced on a racetrack. “The AMG Speedway is the world’s first racetrack bearing our name. This underlines the importance of South Korea as one of our main markets. The AMG Speedway is thus not only an important step in the further dynamic development of AMG in South Korea. It also stands for the strategic expansion of our face-to-face communication. Customers and fans can experience the essence of our brand here first hand”, says Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. Thanks to an attractive product range, Mercedes-AMG in South Korea recorded a significant double-digit growth and a new sales record in 2017.

The 4.3-kilometre circuit, some 38 kilometres from Gangnam, the trendy district of the capital Seoul, allows experiencing the brand’s Driving Performance as intensively and exclusively as nowhere else in the region. The AMG Lounge provides an inviting setting for community discussions and personal exchanges with AMG experts. In addition, the sports car and performance brand will also use the AMG Speedway for the presentation of new models, dealer training, and other event formats.