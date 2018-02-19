World Premiere – Hot and Cool: Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE Inspired by Mercedes-AMG.

Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing mark 11 years of collaboration.

With speeds in excess of 140 MPH, the Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE Inspired by Mercedes-AMG brings the latest technology to the water and re-defines the pure performance boating world.

The 515 Project ONE Inspired by Mercedes-AMG is the most innovative performance boat that the Cigarette Racing Team has ever built, designed from the ground up, utilizing the latest technologies and methodologies of design. At 51.5 feet long and 9.5 feet wide, with seating for six, the 515 Project ONE has more than 30% more surface area than the 50 Marauder yet delivers an even higher level of performance.

The boat offers an impressive 140 mph top speed through the use of a highly optimized composite structure consisting of carbon-fiber, Kevlar and E-glass. The price of this one-of-a-kind boat from the Cigarette Racing Team is available upon request.

The boat’s deck is constructed completely of carbon fiber to reduce the total weight and lower the center mass of the boat. Carbon Fiber is also used for the inner structural laminate of the hull, forward bulkheads, cabin liner, engine hatch, consoles and storage hatches to significantly reduce the overall weight.

“For 11 years, Cigarette Racing has been our trusted partner that has allowed us to extend our like minded core performance principles from the land to the water,” said Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG. “By directly translating Formula 1 technology from the track to the street, the Mercedes-AMG Project One is our most ambitious and awe-inspiring vehicle yet. It is incredible to see our vision reimagined for the water in such an impressive and highly compelling form.”

The Cigarette Racing Team worked in close cooperation with Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer for Daimler AG, to design the hallmark characteristics of the boat. The distinctive matte black and silver paint and special badging instantly evoke the unmistakable Mercedes-AMG Project One. This attention to every detail extends inside the cabin with extensive use of Dinamica and seatbacks constructed of exposed-weave carbon fiber.

“As the hottest and coolest supercar we’ve ever created, the Mercedes-AMG Project One was our source of inspiration for the impressive new Cigarette Racing 515 Project One ,” said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, Daimler AG. “Both embody Performance Luxury at its absolute best, and are destined to become design icons.”

The Cigarette Racing Team 515 Project One is powered by a pair of Mercury Racing 1,350/1,550 QC4v (Quad Cam 4 Valve) engines and M8 stern drives, delivering up to 3,100 hp. These sophisticated powerplants are dual calibration engines, which enable the operator to switch engine power levels through an electronic key fob. The Race Key fob unlocks up to 1,550 hp, requiring race fuel. The Pleasure key fob is used for operating at 1,350 hp with 91 octane fuel. A staggered engine configuration lowers the center of gravity by allowing the motors to be placed closer to one another, deeper in the vee of the boat, which improves dynamics and stability.

The Cigarette Racing 515 Project One draws inspiration from the Mercedes-AMG Project One, a two-seater supersports show car that will bring the very latest and highly efficient Formula 1 hybrid technology from the race track to the road. This mid-engined (ahead of the rear axle) high-performance hybrid showcar will have over 1,000 hp, offer a top speed beyond 217 mph (350 km/h) and reach 11,000 rpm, which is currently unique for any road going vehicle.