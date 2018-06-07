Perry Lane Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Savannah Offers a New Luxury Experience in the Charming Destination

The opening of Perry Lane Hotel is a significant milestone for The Luxury Collection, marking the brand’s debut in Savannah. Savannah, Georgia is a charming Southern escape where art, period architecture, trendy boutiques and ghost stories are all set under a veil of Spanish moss.

This hotel is an irresistible destination for discovering the Southern warmth and worldly style of Savannah. Nestled among ardent squares in the heart of the city’s Historic District, Perry Lane Hotel is The Luxury Collection’s first hotel in Savannah, offering travelers a contemporary luxury experience in a destination steeped in rich history. Perry Lane Hotel brings to life Savannah’s roots in an indigenous way.

Built to mirror the aesthetic of Savannah’s traditional manor houses, The Luxury Collection’s Perry Lane Hotel balances a modern sophistication with the heritage and culture of Georgia’s first city. Under the interior design direction of Flank, Perry Lane Hotel reflects the culturally-rich destination of Savannah as a major port city in the 18th and 19th centuries and embodies the vibe of an authentic manor house.

More than stylish accommodations and ideal location, we are an intimate representation of this beautiful city and its many, many stories. Residential design elements decorate the hotel’s 167 rooms and 12 suites, alongside a collection of maps, travel mementos and antique décor. Oversized guest room windows allow natural sunlight to illuminate lush fabrics and Frette Italian bed linens, leather headboards and deeply hued walls adorned with notable artwork that varies from room to room.

The Emporium’s Kitchen & Wine Market showcases locally-sourced ingredients and signature dishes such as Cocquilles St. Jacques, local Flounder en Papillote, Rabbit Ragout with house-made Pappardelle and Fruits de Mer Tower. Boasting offerings that are approachable, curated and highly diverse, The Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market features a wine shop and market with gourmet sandwiches, artisanal cheeses and charcuterie.

Nestled inside the hotel, The Wayward is a fresh take on the neighborhood watering hole, featuring a modern approach to hand-crafted cocktails. Peregrin, the coveted rooftop bar at Perry Lane Hotel, is modern sophistication at its best, featuring exquisite views of the cityscape, premium cocktails and a curated wine list. The all-weather, open-air spot is a world of refinement and playful intrigue, offering lawn games amid an intriguing backdrop.

Set atop the hotel, the glass-enclosed ballroom is the ultimate backdrop for a wedding or social celebration. With 3,000 square feet of space and breathtaking views of Savannah, the ballroom and its outdoor terrace can host events for up to 200 people. Opening rates start at $239 per night, plus tax and service. Here are 8 reasons to visit Savannah this year.