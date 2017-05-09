DAMAC Maison Bay’s Edge and DAMAC Maison Royale The Distinction to Open Next Month in Dubai.

Dubai’s competitive environment has forced hoteliers to become more creative in their offerings to attract visitors and residents alike. According to luxury real estate developer Damac Properties, Dubai has recently reached the 100,000-room mark and has been ranked ninth among the top 10 cities with the largest supply of hotel rooms in the world. The destination reports an increase in tourist arrivals, in line with Dubai’s strategic plan to have 25 million visitors by the year 2020.

Boasting stunning views from each of its fifty-two floors, the new 305-key DAMAC Maison Royale The Distinction set to open this June offers a choice of fully serviced deluxe rooms as well as one, two and three-bedroom suites that are complemented by a full kitchen. The five-star property’s amenities, including spa, recreational facilities, health club, amongst others, will ensure guests enjoy their stay at this five-star haven on the Dubai skyline and at the centre of the city’s major attractions.

“There is no doubt that Dubai will go from strength to strength as the city continues to develop for the future and attract more tourists to meet the growing supply of hotels. Therefore, investments in the hospitality sector within strategic locations represent one of the cornerstones of this growth,” commented Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President, DAMAC Properties.

“For investors, this distinctive property presents a unique opportunity to own a luxury hotel room or apartment in the centre of Dubai’s most desirable district. With the number of visitors to the emirate and the demand for such accommodation in a prime location, owning such properties makes great investment sense. Dubai enjoys amongst the highest occupancy rates in the world – in the high eighties – and it will continue to be an attractive tourist destination due to major events and expansion of leisure and entertainment offerings for years to come.”

According to the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai attracted 14.9 million overnight visitors in 2016, registering a 5% increase over 2015, and 8% CAGR (2012-2016) since His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the 2020 tourism strategy.

A rise in the number of millennials globally is also compelling the hospitality and tourism industry players to mould their offerings based on behaviour, purchasing power, and interest areas of this generation. For example, millennials prefer locations within the heart of the city for ease of navigating around.

Other attractive features of the property include the kids club, offering a wide range of activities that ensure an unforgettable stay for younger guests. Furthermore, Casper & Gambini’s will offer the finest international cuisines and culinary delights served in a relaxed atmosphere, with exceptional service.

In addition, in line with the service pillars of DAMAC Hotels & Resorts, 24-hour check-in, check-out and stay policy, free stays for children, with child-friendly facilities and entertainment, personalized services as well as “no-tipping” policy apply.

The real estate developer also announced the opening of a new Dubai hotel which will provide the “perfect” blend of business, leisure and entertainment and will offer complimentary shuttle bus services to Dubai’s key attractions.

A well-positioned base for exploring the city, DAMAC Maison Bay’s Edge will offer 250 rooms and suites spread across twenty two floors. The experienced staff at DAMAC Maison Bay’s Edge is set to cater to the needs of guests by providing an extensive range of services and facilities; from a personal chef that can cook in the comfort of the room, to a kids club where guests can leave their little ones safe.

Moreover, the central feature of the courtyard at DAMAC Maison Bay’s Edge is the temperature-controlled swimming pool where guests can relax and rejuvenate. Children can enjoy at the shaded outdoor kid’s pool and play areas. The gymnasium is located on the same floor and is equipped with high-tech machines. Additionally, the hotel also offers separate ladies and gents wellness areas, each housing a jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, showers, lockers and changing rooms.