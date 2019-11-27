The design of the next Rosewood hotel is based on Arabian Gulf’s coral formations

How the upcoming of this Middle East property will redefine ultra-luxury lifestyle in the region.

A USD45 billion project, Qatar‘s Lusail City extends across an area of 38 square kilometers, comprising four exclusive islands and 19 multi-purpose residential, mixed-use, entertainment and commercial districts. The city will be home to 450,000 residents and welcome over 80,000 visitors annually, which will draw a new influx of international investment, global travelers and highly skilled expatriates to the country.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts will bring Rosewood’s signature contemporary ultra-luxury hospitality to the dynamic Middle Eastern powerhouse of Qatar. Rosewood Doha And Rosewood Residences Doha To Open In Lusail City In Qatar In 2022.

The design concept of the Rosewood hotel and branded residences is based on underwater forms, specifically the local coral formations. The organic architectural design approach is aimed at respecting the site and its surrounding Arabian Gulf waters.

Housed in two striking towers, Rosewood Doha and Rosewood Residences Doha will consist of an ultra-luxury hotel with 185 exquisite guestrooms and sumptuous suites, 173 serviced apartments for longer-term stays and 300 residences available for purchase.

A pinnacle of private luxury living and contemporary style in Qatar

The complex architectural project is conceptualized by a team from Arab Engineering Bureau (AEB) headed by Chief Architect Ibrahim M. Jaidah, the most prominent Qatari architect known for his design philosophy where a built structure responds to its natural environment but also belongs to the cultural and social context in which it exists.

The hotel will be one of the city’s most dynamic culinary destinations with a collection of eight outlets, including a bistro, lobby lounge, coffee shop/deli, three specialty restaurants, cigar lounge, and a lifestyle entertainment lounge. Featuring a 1,500-square-meter ballroom, the property will showcase multiple private event venues, anchored around sleek interiors and state-of-the-art technology.

The hotel will also introduce Sense, a Rosewood Spa, along with a fitness center. Rosewood’s signature Manor Club executive lounge concept will soar to new heights in Qatar and offer Club Room and Suite guests curated services.

Rosewood Residences Doha will also introduce 300 for-sale residential apartments. The residences will be complete with bespoke amenities, facilities and services.