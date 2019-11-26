At $3,000 this shareable hot drink will include a luxury themed igloo as well as a bottle of champagne

The $3,000 230 Fifth King Cocoa concocted by the renowned venue in New York City.

230 Fifth Introducing World’s Most Expensive Boozy Hot Chocolate.

230 Fifth Rooftop Bar begins its annual transformation to its winter-themed “Igloo Bar” as part of the 2019-2020 season introducing 16 luxury themed igloos. Accompanying the famed structures this year will be the Igloo Bar’s new “230 Fifth King Cocoa”, a 160 oz MAMMOTH beverage concocted by the renowned venue at the New York City sized price of $3,000.

Gold shavings, Amedei Porcelana Dark Chocolate (often called the world’s most expensive chocolate), housemade whipped cream, marshmallows, and premium melted cocoas and liquors are just a few ingredients of the shareable hot drink which will include a privatized igloo as well as a bottle of champagne.

Igloo themes include a table game igloo, a cabin igloo, as well as a winter wonderland igloo. Customarily during the winter the famous rooftop offers Hot Specialty Drinks, red robes, blankets, and infrared heaters to enjoy as guests take in the Igloo Bar’s astounding 360-degree view of Manhattan. Each igloo is transparent and highly insulated, allowing for an unobstructed view and keeping temperatures at a blissful 75° during the winter cold, and is outfitted with seating for up to 14 guests with an indoor fireplace.

The famed Igloo Bar will be introducing the newly designed igloos in the month of December and will be available 7 days a week from open to close. Reservations for the “King Cocoa Igloo Package” must be made one week in advance as ingredients are individually shipped in for each booking.