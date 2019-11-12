An original approach to wellness and family: The Luxury Collection Makes A Landmark Debut In Qatar

With an expansive botanical backdrop in Doha’s historic ‘oasis’ district, Al Messila is visually dramatic and equally inspiring.

Doha today is a world-class city with burgeoning art and culinary scene, rooted in tradition and rich heritage. Landscaped with native Mimosa and Acacia trees, alongside an abundance of vibrant flora and fauna, Al Messila is the ultimate oasis escape within a dynamic city.

Al Messila, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa in Doha marks the debut of the luxury hospitality brand in Qatar. Only 25 minutes from Hamad International Airport and 15 minutes from Doha’s city centre, West Bay, Al Messila is an urban oasis designed to respect the area’s natural surroundings. The ‘private palace’ setting is a celebration of a verdant retreat in the heart of the desert, offering attentive service infused with age-old Qatari hospitality.

Guests arriving through the stately porte-cochere will be transported to their own private palace. Understated opulence hints at its 21st-century roots, where the three-story, light-filled lobby adjoins a lounge offering expansive views of the resort. Sculpted marble sits alongside mashrabiya, detailing original Arabic patterning with the contrast producing a warm and welcoming ambience, perfectly infusing modern design with Qatari accents.

The resort has 152 rooms and suites, including 30 premium Villas, each with their own pool, garden and personal butler service.

Acclaimed dining and epicurean exploration

With eight unrivalled dining venues expertly overseen by Michelin Star Chef Pino Lavarra, Al Messila Resort & Spa offers an unrivalled international epicurean experience. Snøull features a Nordic gourmet experience inspired by friluftsliv, the Scandinavian philosophy of ‘reconnecting with nature.’ Dishes are crafted using naturally nourishing, raw and biodynamic produce. Veritas offers a refined Northern Italian menu inspired by seasonal ingredients.

Caravanserai will serve hearty, comforting dishes that reinterpret the flavors of the Maghreb and Europe for a contemporary audience. Those seeking a spirited, convivial atmosphere can thrive in the down-to-earth Greek estiatorio, Siga-Siga, with its healthy menu of authentic mezze and fresh seafood. This is complemented by a signature Deli Kitchen where guests can shop, learn and enjoy under the same roof.

An original approach to wellness and family

The resort’s comprehensive Al Messila Wellness facility is an extensive female-only facility with 26 treatment rooms and advanced hydro-thermal facilities. Al Messila hosts the region’s largest wellness retreat of its kind, including three therapy pools and four hydro wellness ‘Worlds’ – Oriental, Mystic, Mineral and Floral – equipped with flotation tanks, cocoon beds, oxygen rooms, Kneipp walks, Hammams, salt rooms, and an elite range of exclusive treatment products and protocols.

Suitable for families, Al Messila hosts the innovative Little Explorers’ Club – the first ‘edu-tainment’ facility of its kind in Doha. This includes a gym with kids-fit equipment, a cinema, an educational play area, an outdoor playground with interactive water fountains, and a shaded outdoor pool with hot-dip trampolines.