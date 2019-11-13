Tesla on the water: Solar-powered Silent 80 Tri-Deck – The only footprints you leave behind are those on the sand.

Self-sufficient with unlimited range without burning fuel: Silent Yachts‘ most spacious catamaran to date.

The new yacht uses silent electric propulsion for unlimited range with no noise, fumes or vibration, she is self-sufficient and virtually maintenance-free.

Silent-Yachts, the innovative Austrian company that produces the first oceangoing solar-electric production catamarans in the world, makes another step forward with the a new model. The new Silent 80 Tri-Deck is officially the most spacious green catmaran model to date.

The new Silent 80 Tri-Deck is an oceangoing solar electric catamaran that uses silent electric propulsion for unlimited range without noise or fumes and minimal vibration. It is self-sufficient and virtually maintenance-free. The catamaran is fitted with a pair of electric engines (80 kW each in a standard version, and up to 250 kW each in the most advanced version). The base price of the new Silent 80 Tri-Deck is 4.92 million euro. The shipyard delivers many options, which require additional charges at other builders, as standard “no-cost” items.

“The additional sky lounge is a very convenient space and helps stretch out the period of using the boat. The extra space on top extends social areas on board, while offering new opportunities in terms of layout,” said Michael Köhler, Founder and CEO of Silent Yachts.

“However, this yacht’s mission is not focused on speed. It offers total autonomy with no fuel, fumes, exhausts or noise. The system works quite simple and virtually without any maintenance needed”, added Michael Köhler.

The Silent 80 Tri-Deck is available with a sky lounge on the top deck or a huge 90 m² fly deck, which can be designed as

an “owner´s deck” with a vast private suite and 360-degree view and a terrace.

There is a saloon of about 60 m² on the main deck, benefitting from enormous 10.95 m width, with a galley inside, a lounge and adining area. The lower deck is fitted with 4-6 guest cabins and 1-2 crew cabins. All staterooms offer double or twin berths, and all heads include a separate shower. Other layouts are available on request.

As there is no actual engine room because the yacht is solar-powered, the Silent 80 Tri-Deck has the largest garage in

the category. “There is enough space for a 4.5-meter long tender, an amphibious car and a gyrocopter on floats, which is

quite impressive for a yacht under 24 m length”, comments Michael Köhler.

The interior of the Silent 80 Tri-Deck is completely customizable on the level of superyachts. Since the SILENT-YACHTS’

heritage is about being green and eco-friendly, the yacht is principally decorated with lightweight and recyclable materials

that respect the environment.

The designer Marco Casali made it look clean and timeless with straight lines of huge windows.

They also allow abundance of natural light filling the saloon and guest spaces while providing panorama views throughout. Carrying solar panels, the flybridge adds sportiness to the look thanks to horizontal air grills inspired by supercars but with eco appeal. Both aft and forward outside spaces are spacious to host large, yet intimate, social areas.

The cockpit in the aft has a lounge and a bar, while the front area is perfect for chilling under the sun, as it is equipped with a sea-facing sofa and sunpads. The new yacht is built using vacuum-bagged resin infusion to create a lightweight glass-sandwich composite construction that has sound-and temperature-insulating qualities.

The catamaran is capable of going at 6-7 knots in complete silence and with unlimited range passing around 100 nautical miles per day. With 64 high-efficiency solar panels rated for approximately 25 kilowatt-peak, the Silent 80 Tri- Deck uses maximum power point tracking (MPPT) solar charge regulators and the same lithium batteries as used by Tesla, which provide capacity for all-night cruising, while a 20-kVA inverter provides power for all household appliances.

The energy production and propulsion systems require hardly any maintenance and produce no fumes or noise. Because of that, the operational costs of the vessels are substantially lower, compared to power yachts using traditional propulsion systems.

The Silent 80 Tri-Deck has a generator too but this is only used to recharge the batteries in the rare case when higher speed is required for longer periods or if the weather is bad for several days.

