New Hotels of 2019: Second Luxury Collection opens on Turkish Riviera

New Hotels: Turkish Riviera celebrates the opening of Reges, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Çesme, Turkey.

The Luxury Collection Debuts Its First Resort In Çesme, Turkey. The opening marks The Luxury Collection’s third hotel in Turkey, joining the brand’s existing properties in Bodrum and Ankara.

The resort resembles a crown when viewed from above. Reges derives its name from the Latin for King: Rex. Curved around an idyllic natural cove and bathed in sunshine for more than 300 days of the year, Reges is spread across two kilometres of Çesme’s Boyalik Bay. Influenced by the dancing lines of a Whirling Dervish, the tiered design of the resort’s

architecture fans out like a spinning skirt, reinterpreting the ancient Sufi ritual for a contemporary audience.

Reges is spread across two kilometres of Çeşme’s Boyalık Bay. The 93 guestrooms and 11 suites feature oversized floor- to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of the Aegean Sea. The guestroom design features gold-dipped leaves, peacock feathers and jacquard patterning, with splashes of turquoise. Crafted from locally-sourced marble, the sleek en-suite bathrooms combine traditional elements of fretwork and gold fixtures, with modern indulgences such as rainfall showers and signature Byredo products. State-of-the-art technology has been integrated discreetly, from ultra-modern flat-screen TVs to intuitive systems which personalise temperature and lighting preferences.

Both resort’s restaurants use regional produce to enhance every dish, from seasoning with herbs grown on-site to the inclusion of mastic gum, indigenous to Çeşme.

Safran fuses ingredients and techniques from across the continents, serving inimitable mezze dishes, bursting with local and seasonal flavours at the heart of its menu. The contemporary pan-Asian kitchen, Hemera, dedicated to the region’s best seafood, is a showcase of gastronomic flair. Guests are offered the opportunity to bid for the finest catch from local fishermen during a weekend auction of fresh fish and seafood.

To inspire guests to sample local delicacies, the resort regularly hosts a series of wine and cheese pairings, grape harvesting experiences and olive oil tastings.

Spa Reges spans over 1,400 square metres and takes an indulgent-yet-authentic approach to healing. A menu of signature treatments has been developed through extensive research into regional rituals and wellbeing. The spa’s six treatment rooms are further complemented by a traditional Turkish Hammam, sauna and steam room.

For those looking to stay active, there is a 24/7 fitness suite with cutting-edge Technogym® equipment. Or take the action outdoor for wind and kite surfing, activities that Çeşme is a favoured destination for thanks to its shallow waters and strong breezes. The resort offers unrivalled access to world-class training, as well as the annual PWA windsurf tournament.