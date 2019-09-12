The Beauty Hall Exclusives: Beauty products you’ll only find in one place

Isn’t it just a little bit thrilling to have something in your beauty arsenal that few other people can lay their hands on? The new Beauty Hall is full of products that Harrods‘ industry-leading buyers have scoured the globe to source, and you’ll only find in one place. From a never-before-seen Bobbi Brown lip vault to a new lipstick brand we can’t get enough of, shop our top picks.

Bobbi Brown House of Luxe Lipstick Collection

Available exclusively at Harrods, Bobbi Brown has brought together 16 of its bestselling shades to create the very special House of Luxe collection. A decorative box that houses 16 of Bobbi Brown’s best-selling lip products. The Lip Vault contains four different formulations – Liquid Velvet and Liquid High Shine glosses, and Matte Lip Color and Luxe Lip Color bullets – in shades ranging from natural-lip-enhancing nudes and pinks, to beautiful berry and wine hues, by way of fiery crimson.

Gucci Beauty Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick with Intense Colour

Alessandro Michele’s magic has been sprinkled over his debut make-up collection, and the results have blown our minds. Lipsticks are the first to launch, and come in three textures – satin, sheer and balm – with Goldie Red being Gucci Beauty’s hero shade.

Rodial Purple Haze Eyeshadow Palette

Rodial’s six-colour eyeshadow palette combines ultra-fine-milled matte shades with a velvety, frosted purple and shimmering bronze; founder Maria Hatzistefanis worked closely with the Harrods buying team to create the exclusive shade collection.

Armani Prive Laque Eau de Parfum Fashion Edition (Limited-edition, check-plated label)

Giorgio Armani’s Prive Laque Fashion Edition is created in synergy with the designer’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2019 runway show, captured within the brand’s signature squared-shaped bottle and adorned with a check-plated label that pays homage to the palette of the season’s collection.

Givenchy Le Rouge Night Noir Lipstick

A tribute to the eponymous debut footwear collection by Clare Waight Keller, the Givenchy Le Rouge Night Noir lipstick finds its inspiration in the spontaneous glamour and dark mystery of city nightlife. Gliding effortlessly on the lips, the soft texture delivers a glittery veil of colour as the hyaluronic acid spheres hydrate and acmella oleracea flowers smooth.

Tom Ford Tuscan Leather Intense Eau de Parfum

The best-selling Tuscan Leather Tom Ford perfume – with its brooding, come-hither attitude – has been intensified, with resinous woody notes and fresh davana flower accentuating the scent’s leathery heart.

Huda Beauty Arabian Nights Collection

Cult brand Huda Beauty has brought together three of its must-have products in the new Arabian Nights Collection; the Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Warm Brown, Farah #12 Faux mink Huda Beauty lashes, and Demi Matte Cream Lipstick in Sheikha for a flawless finish.

DIOR Prestige le Micro-Fluide Teint de Rose

Skincare-foundation hybrids don’t get more radiant than this; the new Dior foundation contains rose-derived nutrients into its new Le Micro-Fluide Teint de Rose, which gives skin an evenly fresh and dewy glow.

MAC Fashionably Harrods Eye Shadow Palette

Fans of a neutral eyeshadow, take a deep breath. The Fashionably Harrods MAC Eyeshadow Palette comprises no fewer than 15 versatile neutral shades – from smoky chocolate to nude-rose pink to copper – in textures that include a butter-soft matte, velvety pearl and subtle shimmer.

Atelier Cologne Rose Smoke Pure Parfum

In the hands of an olfactive alchemist like Atelier Cologne’s Jérôme Epinette, the rose can become enigmatic, intense and deliciously dark. “With Rose Smoke I wanted to create a fragrance built around a pure rose, but also bring in an unexpected element,” he explains. “I did this by adding touches of smoky woods that wrap this rose in a cloak of mystery and make it both unforgettable and sexy.” The result is a unisex scent that’s as enchanting as it is intoxicating. Rose Smoke by Atelier Cologne is inspired by and created exclusively for Harrods.

Fueguia La Cautiva Eau de Parfum

Fragrance pioneers in sustainability, Fueguia’s scents celebrate natural ingredients. An expert in olfactory perfection, Julian Bedel combines scents to create sustainable fragrances that distinguish the vibrant culture of South America. Close your eyes, inhale, and La Cautiva perfume by Fueguia will transport you directly to the balmy beaches of South America as warm-skin-like musk notes and juicy cassis weave their way around its heart of dreamy, creamy vanilla.

La Cautiva reveals heart notes of vanilla that are elegantly complemented by a combination of musk and cassis to create a light, fruity bouquet for both day and night.

La Bouche Rouge Satin Lipstick Refill

La Bouche Rouge’s vegan, refillable lipsticks are not only consciously-minded, the formulations and smooth satiny textures – like that of the super-wearable dusty rose shade, Knightsbridge – are second to none.