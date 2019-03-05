Luxury online fashion retailer Net-a-Porter is once again supporting the humanitarian work of Women for Women International in partnership with six talented female fashion designers. According to Alison Loehnis, President NET-A-PORTER & MR PORTER, the work of Women for Women International is a wonderful testimony of sisterhood and the luxury online retailer is proud to stand together in celebration of International Women’s Day.

“It is an honor to, in some small way, help the incredibly brave and strong women the cause supports,” added Loehnis.

To celebrate International Women’s Day and reinforce the commitment to support the empowerment of women, NET-A- PORTER launches six exclusive t-shirts with proceeds benefiting Women for Women International, the non-profit organization that helps women living in war-torn countries to rebuild their lives.

“Women in our programme have experienced unimaginable trauma but net-a-porter’s support reminds the women we work with that they are not alone or forgotten. Each t-shirt in this collection sends a powerful message of support, sisterhood and solidarity. Through this campaign and the vital funds raised, NET-A-PORTER, along with six inspiring female designers, are helping to transform the lives not only of the women we work with but also their entire communities,” explained Brita Fernandez Schmidt, Executive Director, Women for Women International – UK.

All profits from the collection are going towards Women for Women International’s critical work helping women survivors of war to rebuild their lives and inspire hope for the future. The organisation enrolls women living in some of the world’s most dangerous places on a year-long training course where they learn about their rights, health, a vocational skill and gain a sisterhood of women with similar experiences. Since 1993, Women for Women International has helped nearly half a million women by providing them with the tools and resources to move from crisis and poverty to stability and self-sufficiency.

2018’s campaign raised enough to support over 170 women through the charity’s year-long training programme, whilst also creating a ripple effect of change which empowers their families and communities. This year, the NET-A-PORTER collection includes designs from six female designers: Victoria Beckham, Isabel Marant, Ellery, Rosie Assoulin, Alexa Chung and Perfect Moment.

Each t-shirt brings to life the designers’ own interpretations of women’s empowerment and courage.

Inspired by female bravery, Perfect Moment’s playful design sends a positive message, celebrating strong and powerful women. Alexa Chung elevates female bravery and strength, describing the feminine essence as sacred and praising its power. Victoria Beckham nurtures concepts of sisterhood and compassion, writing in her own handwriting ‘I am her’ and uniting women across the globe, whilst Isabel Marant’s vibrant and uplifting You Go Girl! t-shirt encourages and applauds women.

YOOX x Souvf’s International Women’s Day 2019 collaboration

This International Women’s Day, YOOX e-fashion platform is also celebrating with a collection of t-shirts designed by up-and-coming responsible brand, Souvf. The six statement t-shirts are a rallying call to support gender equality and women’s empowerment and the proceeds from their sale will benefit the newly established Souvf Foundation, which has been set out to promote the same values and support human rights.

“Just Love Each Other” and “Women Empowerment” are just two of the manifestos printed on T-shirts created by the designer Soufiane Ahaddach, founder of the brand Souvf. The collection was launched for International Women’s Day on yoox.