Holiday Elegance: Balmain x Net-A-Porter 2018 capsule is reminiscent of the glamour of Cannes and St Tropez

With a palette of Breton stripes and crisp naval blazers in white crepe with gold details, Balmain x Net-A-Porter exclusive collection references signature French resort styling.

balmain x net-a-porter capsule 2018-04

Balmain x Net-A-Porter; photos credits: Balmain x Net-A-Porter

Building upon traditional Balmain silhouettes and Olivier Rousteing’s strongly modern DNA, this exclusive high summer capsule collection designed for net-a-porter is designed with summer in mind, offering the perfect getaway wardrobe.

Fluid sequins across one-shouldered dresses, effortless camisole tops and full-length gowns with show-stopping side slits ensure easy evening opulence. High cut body suits, white shorts and timeless shirts offer daytime essentials for a vacation-worthy capsule.

“Balmain has such a strong legacy and brand DNA, and I love that Olivier has interpreted this solely for the NET-A-PORTER customer. The collection makes the perfect summer capsule wardrobe covering everything from your off duty look to full-on evening glamour. Their iconic jacket in white with gold detailing is my personal favourite.” – Elizabeth von der Goltz, Global Buying Director.

The highlights include a button-detailed crepe wide-leg pants (€1,690), a button-detailed crepe jumpsuit (€2,190), and a striped leather shoulder bag (€1,850).

The star of the collection is a metallic intarsia knitted bodysuit (€990).

“Supermodel Magdalena Frackowiak wore an iteration of Balmain’s bodysuit to the label’s Fashion Week after-party, proving that the love for logos and athleisure is still going strong. This sculpting stretch-knit is woven with the label’s moniker in gold and turns to reveal a flattering scooped back. Wear it with everything from maxi skirts to jeans,” recommended net-a-porter.com

balmain x net-a-porter capsule 2018-03

Balmain x Net-A-Porter; photos credits: Balmain x Net-A-Porter

balmain x net-a-porter capsule 2018-

Balmain x Net-A-Porter; photos credits: Net-A-Porter

balmain x net-a-porter capsule 2019

Balmain x Net-A-Porter; photos credits: Net-A-Porter

Chain-embellished striped sequined crepe camisole

Balmain x Net-A-Porter; photos credits: Balmain x Net-A-Porter

balmain x net-a-porter capsule 2018-09

Balmain x Net-A-Porter; photos credits: Balmain x Net-A-Porter

balmain x net-a-porter capsule 2018-07

Balmain x Net-A-Porter; photos credits: Net-A-Porter

balmain x net-a-porter capsule 2018-08

Balmain x Net-A-Porter; photos credits: Net-A-Porter

balmain x net-a-porter capsule 2018-05

Balmain x Net-A-Porter; photos credits: Balmain

balmain x net-a-porter capsule 2018-06

Balmain x Net-A-Porter; photos credits: Balmain x Net-A-Porter

 

