The expectations of Millennials when it comes to flying, mobility, and Business Aviation

“Millennials are rarely asked what they think, but they will determine our future.” Here is how Millennials see the future of flying.

Millennials are hopeful that flying will become easier and cleaner in years to come. They also expect Business Aviation to become much more accessible for the Next Generation of users and for individuals seeking lucrative career opportunities.

Environmentally-friendly aircraft, ride-sharing and the ability to fly when and where you want: these are the expectations of Millennials when it comes to flying, according to a new survey published las month by the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA).

The survey, ‘Expanding Horizons: How Millennials see the Future of Business Aviation’, was published in cooperation with ThinkYoung and released at the 2018 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE 2018) in Geneva. It asked young people between 18 and 25 in four key European countries – Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Switzerland – about mobility, Business Aviation and the future of sustainable personal air transport.

Millennial views on transport are closely linked to concerns about the environment: 40% said that climate change is the megatrend that will have the biggest impact on the development of sustainable personal air transport. Artificial Intelligence and digitisation come next. They also expect most research on innovation in aviation to focus on making air transport more sustainable.

Millennials say the best thing about Business Aviation is the freedom and flexibility that it offers: 62% believe that the main benefit of Business Aviation its ability to take people where they need, when they need.

Millennials believe that while technology will find solutions to mobility questions, there will still be concerns about cost, trust and safety. For example, 60% of Millennials are ready to use ride-sharing air services, but only 46% are ready to use automated ride-sharing air services.

The findings show that Millennials have an inherent commitment to our planet, technological advancement and equal opportunities. They see future mobility as an efficient, environmentally friendly whole. They recognise the potential for Business Aviation to drive technological change in the wider aviation sector. And they can see its increasing accessibility and democratisation.

EBAA Chairman Jürgen Wiese said the survey gave the Business Aviation sector a valuable platform to connect to young people in an ever-changing environment. “Integrating the Next Generation into our industry is paramount for the sector to master the transition into the next age of aviation. This report shows how this can be done and is just a starting point for many more encounters to follow. We are committed to listening and engaging with Millennials to expand our horizons together,” he said.

ThinkYoung’s Founder and Chief Thinker Andrea Gerosa said the survey would be a valuable resource for the Business Aviation sector as it moved to expand its reach. “Millennials are rarely asked what they think, but they will determine our future. EBAA has looked two steps ahead: they have asked the Next Generation for their opinions on the future of transport, and they have pledged to take on board the messages from Millennials.”