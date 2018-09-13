Smooth, brighten & de-puff eyes with three dots for instant youth

To use this new skincare treatment, dispense onto fingertip, and gently pat and smooth under the eye and along the orbital bone, morning and evening. Use alone or under makeup.

Kiehl’s introduces Youth Dose Eye Treatment, a multi-powered eye formula that is clinically demonstrated to revive the look and feel of the under-eye area instantly and over time with continued use.

The formula includes Pro-Retinol, a derivative of Retinol (Vitamin A), that in skincare formulas, is often used in products

that help smooth skin, reduce the look of fine lines and reduce the appearance of puffiness near the eye. Red Grape

Seed Extract, derived from polyphenol-rich grapes, can be used in products that help to boost brightness and minimize

the appearance of dark circles, and Vitamin Cg (Ascorbic Glucoside), a form of Vitamin C, which, in premium skincare products,helps to improve texture and smoothness.

“Formulated with an efficacious blend of powerful ingredients, our lightweight, light-reflecting formula instantly smooths,brightens and hydrates the under-eye area and is demonstrated in a clinical study to reduce the look of fine lines, dark circles and puffiness in two weeks,” commented Kiehl’s experts in a statement.

Kiehl’s anti-aging skincare includes Midnight Recovery Concentrate, a nighttime facial oil that visibly restores the appearance of skin. The Super Multi- Corrective Cream is an anti-aging facial cream that helps visibly reduce wrinkles and fine lines. THe Powerful- Strength Line- Reducing Concentrate is a potent Vitamin C serum with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid. The Daily Reviving Concentrate is also a must of the routing. This daily lightweight facial oil revitalizes and energizes skin.

Use a powerful anti-wrinkle cream with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 (Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Cream SPF 30) and the Rosa Arctica Lightweight Cream – a lightweight cream that helps regenerate skin for a smoother appearance.