The V9 Bobber showed its sporty side at Moto Guzzi Open House 2018. Moto Guzzi Open House, an unmissable event for all Eagle brand enthusiasts, was back at the historic Mandello del Lario factory over the weekend of 7-9 September.

This new bike stands out with its lowered single-seat saddle, low drag bar and Öhlins shock absorbers. What are you waiting for?

Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber is the sport custom that gave life to the medium engine capacity bobber segment. It is a bike with a unique personality, essential in its shape and with a look marked by its numerous total black details and its oversize tyres, just like the ones mounted by the riders in the post WWII era who gave life in the United States to the bobber phenomenon, racing on fast dirt flat tracks.

And it is precisely this authentic “racing” origin that inspired the new special Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Sport series with a decidedly mean look and the revelation of the sportiest side of its character.

The new V9 Bobber Sport by the Italian motorcycle manufacturer and the oldest European manufacturer in continuous motorcycle production stands out with its lowered single-seat saddle which, combined with the usual low drag bar supported by lower risers, leads to a more accentuated “low ride”, compact and sporty position.

Frame and suspension qualities, riding pleasure and easy handling are enhanced by the Öhlins shock absorbers, adjustable in spring preload and hydraulic compression and rebound to ensure better bump dampening capacity and at the same time more control in fast riding. The unmistakeable sound of the Moto Guzzi 850 V-twin is enhanced by the street legal slip-on exhaust pipes painted matte black and with an aluminium bottom, characterised at the end by a sleek, oblique shape.

The special dedicated colour scheme, a brand new and gritty orange, covers the fuel tank – with the Moto Guzzi eagle done in a particular burnished finish – and also extends to the aluminium side panels, thereby mixing with the V9 Bobber’s typical matte total black look. The dark shades also spill over into other parts such as the engine cooling fins, the fuel cap in billet aluminium, the headlight frame and the instrument cluster graphics.

Other specific details give the front end of the new Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Sport an even grittier and muscular presence: the front mudguard has been shortened, whereas the lowered headlight is framed by a tight black aluminium top fairing. Last, but not least, the fork tubes are protected by classic dust boots.