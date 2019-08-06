

Habanos S.A., the world leader in the marketing of Premium cigars in Cuba, Presented In Switzerland the World Premiere of the New Vitola Of Punch, Short De Punch.

The historic Habanos brand created in the XIX century, Punch, incorporates for the first time the 50 ring gauge in its portfolio, being the thickest of the brand.



Habanos, through its exclusive distributor for Switzerland, Intertabak AG, presented in world premiere the new vitola of Punch brand, Short de Punch (50 ring gauge x 120 mm in length). With this release, Punch incorporates for the first time the 50 ring gauge in its portfolio, thus expanding the brand’s vitolario.

Short de Punch is presented in the Semi Boîte Nature (SBN) case with 10 Habanos made “Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga“-Totally Handmande with Long Filler, following a careful selection of the wrapper, filler and binder leaves from the Vuelta Abajo*, in Cuba*, one of the most recognized worldwide.

Punch Short de Punch presentation will take place on the 12th July at the Hotel Storchen of Zurich, Switzerland. The event had around 250 guests who had the privilege of knowing and delighting this new Punch vitola, with a thick gauge and a faster smoke, but with the high-end brand’s characteristic flavor.

Short de Punch is a new trend vitola with unique dimensions within the brand. Punch, as a brand has been used in Regional Editions for different markets, with a great acceptance by Habanos enthusiasts and fans. This vitola, with a 50ring gauge x 120 mm in length, offers a new option for those who prefer thick-gauge Habanos, this being the first 50 ringgauge to be incorporated within the brand.

On the other hand, the Punch brand, which was born in the XIX century, is one of the oldest Habanos brands. It was created by Don Manuel Lopez de Juan Valle, with the intention of entering the English market. For this reason, the brand owes its name to a humoristic publication that was trendy at that time in England, Mr. Punch.

Montecristo Supremos, Edición Limitada- Limited Edition 2019

This summer, Habanos launched the world premiere of the Montecristo Supremos Limited Edition (55 ring gauge x 130mm long).

This release will be presented in a special case designed with the brand’s characteristic colours including 25 Habanosmade “Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga” -Totally by Hand with Long Filler, following a careful selection of the wrapper,filler and capote leaves from the Vuelta Abajo* region, considered to be the best land in the world for growing tobacco.

Limited Editions Habanos are highly appreciated and anticipated by cigar enthusiasts every year, and even more so when this is a new vitola from one of the world’s benchmark Habano brands. Montecristo Supremos, with a 55 x 130 mm, is the Montecristo with the heaviest ring gauge launched to date.

Habanos, S.A. markets 27 Premium brands produced Totalmente a Mano (Totally Handmade) and covered by the Protected Appellations of Origin (A.O.P.), including Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo y Julieta, Partagás, Hoyo de Monterrey and H. Upmann.

*Protected Appellations of Origin.