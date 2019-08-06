Aman to develop three stunning resorts in North-West Saudi Arabia, in AlUla



Aman Announces a New Destination: AlUla, Saudi Arabia.

Aman proposes an extraordinary visitor experience in AlUla, Saudi Arabia – a tranquil simplicity offering unmatched opportunities for exploration and discovery. According to arabnews, AlUla’s Aman resorts will be first of their kind in Mideast.

Aman announced its forthcoming debut in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023. Following a partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), Aman will develop three distinct resorts in North West Saudi Arabia, in AlUla, a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage.

True to the pioneering spirit of Aman, the three resorts will offer an incomparable insight into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its magnificent unspoilt natural landscapes and archaeological sites, which have long remained undiscovered. This development will include a tented camp; a resort close to AlUla’s spectacular heritage areas; and a third development as Aman’s take on a ranch-style desert resort.

The vast area of AlUla covers 22,561 sq. km, and includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean Kingdoms reigned. The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and comprises more than 100 well- preserved tombs with elaborate façades cut from the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement dating back to the 2nd Century BCE.

“Many of our existing Aman destinations are located in areas of outstanding natural beauty and rich history. With the addition of spectacular AlUla, this take us to 10 properties situated near or in UNESCO Heritage Sites, making it a fitting location for our first destination in the Middle East.” He added, “Aman is committed to preserving this archaeological wonder with our resorts that will blend into the dramatic surroundings,” commented Chairman and CEO of Aman Vladislav Doronin welcomed the new partnership and said,

Future Aman’s openings include Aman Kyoto (2019), Aman New York (2020) and Amanvari in Mexico (2020).

Aman was founded in 1988. The luxury network is building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace) in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the Aman concept and, since then, Aman has grown to encompass 37* hotels and resorts in 22 destinations across the world.

The introduction of Aman Skincare in 2018 continued the holistic journey beyond the perimeters of Aman’s havens. Offering a soothing journey to a place of beautifully scented repose and respite, Aman Skincare represents the spirit of Aman in a bottle.