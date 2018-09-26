Cigars & Spirits

World Premiere: Hoyo de Monterrey Escogidos Habanos

on/Comments closed

 

Habanos launches in Warsaw world first Hoyo de Monterrey Escogidos.
Hoyo de Monterrey 10 escogidos Launch.

Habanos, through its official German, Austrian and Poland distributor, Fifth Avenue Products Trading, launches its world preview of the Hoyo de Monterrey Escogidos, ten Habanos made “Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga” – Totally Handmade with Long Filler – following an extremely careful selection of leaves – the wrapper, the filler and the binder from the plantations of San Juan y Martínez district, in the heart of the Vuelta Abajo region in Pinar del Río*, Cuba.

Hoyo de Monterrey 10 escogidos Launch 2018

Hoyo de Monterrey 10 escogidos Launch 2018. Escogidos vitola of Hoyo de Monterrey Habanos brand are sold exclusively through the international network of La Casa del Habano, the premium tobacco boutique that specialises in selling Habanos. photos: habanos

Hoyo de Monterrey habanos brand was born in the plantation of the same name in San Juan y Martínez, in the heart of the Vuelta Abajo region in the Pinar del Río Province of Cuba. The Hoyo de Monterrey plantation, one of the most renowned Vegas de Primera, is located there, with the famous inscription on its entrance: “Hoyo de Monterrey, José Gener. 1860″. All the vitolas of the Hoyo de Monterrey Habanos brand are made “Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga – Totally Handmade with Long Filler” – by expert Cuban torcedores – cigar rollers – who work painstakingly to meet the expectations of the most demanding Habano enthusiasts.

Hoyo de Monterrey 10 escogidos Launch 2018-

Hoyo de Monterrey 10 escogidos Launch 2018; photos: habanos

The presentation of Hoyo de Monterrey Escogidos took place this week in Warsaw. An event organized by Fifth Avenue Products Trading under the “Hemos sido escogidos – We have been chosen” slogan. Throughout the presentation, guests had the privilege of delighting in this Habano, as well as the chance to enjoy several other unexpected surprises.

These Habanos have been “chosen” specially for this occasion, hence paying tribute to the vitola’s name that also refers to the agro-industrial and manufacturing phases of the tobacco producing process called the “Escogida- sorting”. This product is distinguished by its limited and meticulous production and development processes.

Hoyo de Monterrey 10 escogidos Launch 2018--

Hoyo de Monterrey 10 escogidos Launch 2018; photos: habanos

