2018 Línea Maduro of Partagás presented at the closing gala of the Habanos Festival in Cuba, the high-end event for tobacco lovers from more than 70 countries.

The XX Habanos Festival (February 25 – March 2) came to a closure with a Gala Evening dedicated to Partagas cigars. This special 20th Anniversary edition of the Habanos Festival has brought together over 2,200 participants from more than 70 different countries.

The Habanos Festival is the most prestigious event dedicated to Premium Cigars. At this 20th edition, the Habanos brands played a special leading role. Cohiba, the flagship of all Habanos , presented its first Reserva, Cosecha 2014, and Partagás Línea Maduro launched two new vitolas.

Attendees tasted the new Maduro No 2 (55 x 120mm) and Maduro No 3 (50 x 145mm) vitolas and, also, the Maduro No 1 (52 x 130mm), presented for the first time in 2015 for La Casa del Habano and Habanos Specialists, that now joins the regular portfolio creating this new line. Their maduro wrappers, as a result of an extra period of fermentation, enhances their full-strength blend in line with Partagás traditional and intense flavour. These Habanos are made Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga – Totally by Hand with Long Filler – with specially selected leaves from Pinar del Río*, Cuba*.

The Habanos Festival concluded with the traditional Humidors Auction with 7 humidors auctioned, raising 1,485,000€ for the Cuban Public Health System.

The 2017 Habanos Awards prizes were given to: Franchesco Minetti, Communication Category, Ercan Hazar, Business category, for developing the Habano cigar market in Austria; Virginio Morales, Production category.

Darius Namdar from Great Britain won the XVII Edition of the International Habanosommelier Contest. Finalists were faced with a practical Habano cutting and lighting test and a descriptive tasting and pairing session with different beverages.

The aficionados winning couple of the I Habanos World Challenge were Alexis Tsielepis and Raffi Der Gara Betian from Cyprus. Habanos World Challenge is an international contest which took part for the first time during the 20th Habanos Festival. The attendees compete through stage rounds in their different countries around the world to represent their nations in the final rounds in Havana.

All participants were widely tested on their overall knowledge involving agricultural, industrial phases, practical and demonstrative issues of Habanos, over a series of challenges throughout all HWC stages.