Integrating a classic golf sport, pure refinement, and leading technology, the Garia Golf Car inspired by Mercedes-Benz Style made its world premiere at the 88th International Geneva Motor Show 2018. The premium golf car is now available as a limited edition release.

After two years of further development the Garia Golf Car inspired by Mercedes-Benz Style returns to be available as a limited edition release. It is the materialized Icon of a lifestyle that relays on premium design and high-end quality. It bridges the values of classic golf sport with the needs of the mobility of the future: connected, aesthetic, supreme and electric.

The Garia Golf Car inspired by Mercedes-Benz Style looks sportier and more car-like than common golf carts. The headlights give a distinct and aggressive look while the grille with its golf ball structuremakes the vehicle’s purpose clear.

The vehicle is Bluetooth enabled with integrated hi-fi speakers. The digital central element is anonboard touchpad. This allows touch control of functions like drive mode selection, refrigerator andwipers. Occupants can also view an electronic score card or surf the internet via smartphone connection.

A Dream Drive.

The Garia Golf Car inspired by Mercedes-Benz Style is street legal and it can accelerate up to 43 mph, however in the US it will be restricted to 25 mph due to federal law. The driving experience convinces with a best in class, car like handling: front disk brakes and double wishbone suspensions as well as 14” rims.

This electric golf car holds the largest ever lithium battery pack fitted to a serial golf cart. The battery capacity is 10,24 Kwh (200 amp hours) and has a range of up to 50 miles.

The car comes with a built-in refrigerator, a scoreboard displayed on integrated touch screen device, tray for storing golf balls and tees. Garia features hand-stitched ‘lounge’ seats, waterproof genuine leather, carbon fiber roof with black leather lining and grab handles, carbon fiber decorations that shape the surrounding seat and dashboard sections, dual size cup-holders on both sides.

The design is simplified for easy handling: plus sign on accelerator pedal, minus sign on brake pedal. The “Mercedes-Benz Style” label is present on side of the vehicle, as well as on the dashboard and touch screen. Garia logo is displayed on the front of the vehicle, steering wheel, seat and rear bumper.