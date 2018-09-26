Chanel Bouton de Camélia – an iconic secret jewellery watch with a distinct personality.

The Bouton de Camélia is a secret watch with Chanel’s Camellia motif in 18k white gold and diamonds with a high precision quartz movement.

Sumptuously simple and naturally elegant, the camellia was Gabrielle Chanel’s favorite flower and has become one of the most emblematic icons of the Chanel maison. Gabrielle Chanel loved to be surrounded by camellias, she used to spread some all around her apartment at 31 rue Cambon. The delicateness of camellias, as well as the regular design of their petals, have inspired the Studio de Création Chanel.

Feminine and desirable, the Bouton de Camélia remains faithful to CHANEL’s codes with a camellia full of roundness and volumes. This year, the Bouton de Camélia is more precious than ever, paving its generous petals with a row of 86 brilliant-cut diamonds (1.91 carat).

The watch (£37,000) is joined by other stunning secret watches in the Camélia Montres joaillières collection: Camélia Brodé, Mini Camélia Brodé motif in 18K white gold and diamonds, Bouton de Camélia motif in 18K white gold, diamonds and cultured pearls, Camélia bud motif in 18K white gold and diamonds, Petales de Camelias motif in 18K white gold, diamonds and cultured pearls.

Chanel Bouton de Camélia is one of the 72 pre-selected watches competing for the 18th Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG). The winners will be announced on Friday November 9th at the 18th GPHG prize-giving. The 72 pre-selected watches, divided into 12 categories, are competing to win one of the 16 prizes that will salute the year’s finestwatch creations, including the prestigious Aiguille d’Or Grand Prix.