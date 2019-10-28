Santoni designs new exclusive sneaker collection for Mercedes-AMG

Hand-dyed calfskin, smooth or perforated, meets elegant suede and breathable nylon mesh over shiny foil inserts.

Stylish luxury paired with Driving Performance: Santoni designs new sneaker collection for Mercedes-AMG.

Performance brand Mercedes-AMG and the luxury shoe label Santoni collaborate on a new exclusive collection of high-end sneakers.

The partnership between Mercedes-AMG and Santoni was established back in 2005 with an initial joint collection of leisure shoes and FIA-approved racing shoes. As with AMG, the international success story of the exclusive Italian luxury label Santoni began in 1975 as a small high-end footwear atelier.

The new “Santoni for AMG” sneakers are designed for anyone seeking the perfect footwear for any occasion. Whether on a stroll through town, a spontaneous trip with friends or at a business dinner with partners and colleagues – these shoes convey both: class and high fashion sense. “We wanted to create shoes that would look good in any everyday situation, for a demanding clientele who wants to be sophisticated, yet contemporary”, says Giuseppe Santoni, CEO of the Santoni Maison.

“Mercedes-AMG as a brand not only stands for Driving Performance but also embodies a very specific luxury lifestyle. With the new “Santoni for AMG Collection”, we have met this style with a mix of Performance Luxury and a sporty casualness”, says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

An ankle band in a black carbon fibre-look or shiny metallic-look finish references the dynamic designs of motorsport. Hand-stitched seams and a special technique for dyeing leather by hand ensure that every manufactured Santoni shoe represents the ultimate in quality. All colour variants are available in both high-top and low-top versions, with costs ranging from 450 to 500 Euro.