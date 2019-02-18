The 11th boat from Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing sets new benchmarks through extensive use of carbon-fibre.

Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing presented the “41’ AMG Carbon Edition” at the Miami International Boat Show. Its systematic lightweight construction and design are inspired by the current Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-door Coupé.

For twelve years, Cigarette Racing x Mercedes-AMG have been exploring the limits of performance on land and at sea.

Inspired by the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-door Coupé, the 41’ AMG Carbon Edition impresses with its extremely high performance and its expressive design. Lightweight carbon-fibre components are installed in the 41’ AMG Carbon Edition and the boat features an optimized centre of gravity for ideal handling.

The Cigarette Racing team engineers followed a single design aim in their development work: weight reduction.

Compared to the GT R Performance boat of 2017, the engineers were able to save around 250 kilograms of weight thanks to an optimised mixture of lightweight materials which includes carbon-fibre. The hull of the 41-foot (12.5-metre) long vessel uses innovative sandwich construction with carbon-fibre structural laminates on both sides of a lightweight core. This allows a more rigid structure of considerably reduced weight. Furthermore, the deck, rudder, roof lining and hardtop of the 41’ AMG Carbon Edition are also made of carbon-fibre. This lightweight construction also ensured it was possible to lower the boat’s centre of gravity, improving the handling during high speed manoeuvres.

The 41’ AMG Carbon Edition is powered by four Mercury Racing 400R outboard engines. Together they generate 1177 kW (1,600 hp), giving the boat a top speed of 142 km/h. These are extraordinary performance figures in this boat class, which combines the user-friendliness of outboard engines with a spacious interior. It also allows larger passenger groups to be accommodated in luxurious surroundings. For example, the 41’ AMG Carbon Edition is able to carry eight passengers at maximum speed or up to 20 passengers at cruising speed.

The striking design of the boat is the result of close collaboration between the Cigarette Racing Team and Mercedes-Benz designers, who developed the paint finish and the graphic design of the hull. The hull is painted in designo graphite grey magno, a finish developed exclusively for the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupé. The hallmark graphic design derives its special appeal from the contrast between matte and high-gloss areas interacting with bright red.

These central design features are continued in the interior of the boat, where they create an unmistakable Mercedes-AMG interior. For example, the tailored seat upholstery is colour-coordinated with the exterior and seam patterns exclusively designed for this special edition. Additionally, the interior features innovative “Cigarette Cool” upholstery which is able to reflect up to 30 percent of the absorbed heat. This technology made a darker colour choice possible in the interior, while retaining a comfortable and luxurious atmosphere.

The cockpit is equipped with three multifunctional 17-inch full-HD Garmin displays with touchscreens. The displays show GPS coordinates, navigation charts and engine/operating data. They can also be used to control the onboard ambient lighting.