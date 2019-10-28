Nordstrom Opens First-Ever Flagship Store For Women And Children In The Tallest Residential Building In The World

Nordstrom opened its first-ever flagship store for women and children in New York City.

The first level will be home to a rotating series of installations, kicking off with a Christian Louboutin pop-up featuring an exclusive 30-piece capsule of footwear, handbags and gift items for men & women, inspired by the Palais de la Porte Dorée museum near Louboutin’s childhood home in Paris.

Located at 225 West 57th Street, across from the Men’s Store which launched in April 2018, the new Nordstrom flagship occupies the base of Central Park Tower, the tallest residential building in the world. customers can shop 320,000 square- feet of retail space across seven-levels in the heart of the city.

The flagship features an iconic glass wave façade designed by James Carpenter Design Associates to bring in more natural light and provide an interactive viewing experience for customers inside the store and for all at street level – connecting the shopping experience to the city.

Customers shopping at Nordstrom NYC will find Express Services, where they can pick-up their online orders, try them on and utilize alterations services as needed. The store also offers 24/7 online order pick-up and delivery, same-day delivery to eligible addresses, on-site alterations and tailoring, including express alterations in 30-60 minutes, and in-store cobbler services. Additionally, customers can utilize styling services including a Stylist’s Lounge for one-on-one stylist appointments and style boards which are personalized digital experiences created by stylists for customers for a convenient and personalized way of shopping anytime, anywhere. For additional convenience, customers will experience a digitally- enabled store experience including connected fitting rooms, digital directories, cell phone charging stations and more.

Merchandise includes a curated offering across all categories. Customers can shop a comprehensive selection of apparel brands across a broad range of accessible and aspirational price points, including Dries Van Noten, Givenchy, Saint Laurent, Vince, Ted Baker London, Madewell, Reformation and Topshop, complemented by an extensive selection of accessory brands like Longchamp, Chloe, Valentino, Fendi, Loewe, MCM, Coach and more.

Honoring its heritage in shoes dating back to 1901, Nordstrom NYC offers customers three shoe departments, including one entire floor dedicated to women’s shoes. The vast shoe selection will include Gucci, Prada, Christian Louboutin, Golden Goose, Tory Burch, Birkenstock, UGG, Steve Madden, Nike and more.

Olivia Kim, Nordstrom Vice President of Creative Projects, also brings the unique Nordstrom offering to life, curating concepts within the flagship to create a sense of newness and discovery for customers.

Beginning with British fashion house Burberry, the exclusive Nordstrom concept shop will showcase products from the Autumn/Winter 2019 collection, housed within a giant, immersive installation spanning five rooms, accented with wood paneled walls and raised theatre style seating, windows for visitors to illustrate or tag with graffiti, and a café featuring Nick Knight’s Portrait of a Rose print throughout with a menu of British classics available to order.

Kicking off fall with Nordstrom x Nike (NxN), Nordstrom has developed the ultimate women’s sneaker boutique with a distinctive view on style and sport. NxN is the place to find coveted Nike product with a curated selection of merchandise from the most compelling brands in fashion. To celebrate the opening, the shop will exclusively launch a Jordan Air Latitude 720 sneaker with Swarovski and the Nike by Olivia Kim capsule collection of sneakers and apparel, inspired by Kim’s NYC-experience during the 90s, launching in-store on October 31.

The opening of the New York City flagship brings the exciting in-store curation of SPACE, a boutique featuring advanced and emerging designer collections selected by Olivia Kim from brands such as Cecille Bahnsen, Bode, Eckhaus Latta, Jacquemus, Martine Rose, Molly Goddard, and Simone Rocha, as well as exclusives from Tom Wood and Sandy Liang. Unique to the flagship, SPACE includes the first branded in-store shop from Acne Studios, and a one-of-a-kind Comme des Garçons shop designed with artist and furniture designer Marc Hundley.

Nordstrom Beauty is Elevating the in-store beauty shopping experience to new heights

The new flagship will offer more than 100 beauty brands spanning two floors, including 16 shops from brands such as YSL, Armani, Dior, MAC, La Prairie, Byredo, Le Labo, Diptyque and Creed. Four digital experiences were developed for customers to explore the extensive offering. Experiences include a Lipstick Finder, allowing customers to try on 400 lip colors via augmented reality; Fragrance Finder, an interactive quiz designed to narrow down the perfect scent, including a button to press and smell the desired scent; a Skincare Finder to assess the individual needs of each customer and recommend helpful products; and Beauty Stylist Virtual Mirror, an interactive mirror that allows customers to virtually ‘try on’ trend makeup looks.

Located one floor above the make-up counters, Nordstrom Beauty Haven is where the most-branded beauty services come together under one roof, including Base Coat manicures, Sisley and Heyday facials, blowouts by Dry Bar, eyebrow shaping by Anastasia Beverly Hills and threading by Blink Brow Bar, St. Tropez spray tans, The Light Salon light therapy, and, for the first time at a department store, injectables with Kate Sommerville.

With the expansion in New York City, Nordstrom announced a commitment to give $5 million dollars in NYC by the end of 2020, through a combination of investments and community grants.