IN THE HUSHED ATELIERS of 26 Place Vendome, greatness is usually measured by the gram. But Boucheron—the jeweler that famously refuses to play by “stuffy” rules—is proving that the boldest statements come in the smallest packages. Enter the Quatre XS: a condensed, high-voltage reimagining of the Maison’s most graphic signature.

THE ANATOMY OF A MINIATURE GIANT

Since its debut in 2004, the Boucheron Quatre ring has been a heavy hitter, weighing in at a substantial 13.88g of gold. It was designed as a “contemporary signature”—a graphic, urban symbol of strength and protection. The new Quatre XS takes those same four archival codes and distills them into a format built for the modern art of layering.

The “XS” isn’t just a size; it’s a lifestyle Boucheron calls “XS-sive.” Each ring is a symphony of four distinct motifs:

GROSGRAIN: A ribbed gold tribute to the Boucheron family’s 1860s couture roots.

THE LINE OF DIAMONDS: A classic since 1892, symbolizing the diamond’s eternal hardness.

CLOU DE PARIS: A geometric nod to the cobblestones of Place Vendome, where Frederic Boucheron was the first jeweler to settle in 1893.

DOUBLE GODRON: An architectural motif from the 1860s, symbolizing the fusion of two loves.

THE “CLICK” OF PERFECTION

The true magic of the Quatre XS lies in its invisible construction. Each of the four rings is worked individually with a precision of a hundredth of a millimeter—a feat unachievable by human hands alone, requiring digitally controlled machines.

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Yet, the final assembly is strictly artisanal. The rings are joined by a high-pressure “click”—no glue, no solder—achieving a seamless perfection that feels as fluid as the silk ribbons that inspired them.

THE BIG PICTURE: BOUCHERON IN 2026

While the broader luxury market has faced headwinds, Boucheron remains a “shining star” in the Kering portfolio. In 2026, the Maison is outperforming peers through “Creative Radicalism” and strategic expansion.

Key 2026 developments include:

FINANCIALS: Continued double-digit growth fueled by high demand for innovative High Jewelry.

EXPANSION: A major push into the US market (Miami) and direct operational control in the UAE.

INNOVATION: Total traceability for round-cut center diamonds in the Bridal line, integrated into a digital “Diamond Journey” certificate.

Boucheron is proving that to stay relevant, a Maison must respect the past enough to reinvent it. Whether it’s adding black sand to yellow gold or shrinking an icon for a “stackable” lifestyle, the message is clear: The Quatre XS is easy to layer, but hard to stop.